North America Frac. Sand Inc. / Voycare: The Count of Monte Crypto Joins NAFS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTC PINK:NAFS) a Web3 technology company focused on Web3 events, entertainment and technology; announces today that Dustin Plantholt, Forbes Monaco Editor known as, "The Count of Monte Crypto" has joined as advisor to NAFS aka Bambú, Inc..

CEO Kurt Pfluger stated, "Dustin is on the leading edge of this emerging industry through his experience, solid reputation and vision which are complementary to the Company's values and goal to become the leading Web3 events and technology Company. We are thrilled to have Dustin as part of a growing team of top talent helping to build a world class organization delivering revenue and profits beginning in the Latin American market." Additionally Dustin Plantholt stated, "Latin America represents one of the fastest growing regions worldwide for Web 3.0 adoption. Bambu's dream team, along with their ambitious roadmap, will quickly make them the markets #1 trusted choice for events, education and technology development in this emerging new sector. Which is why, I am proud to join the advisory team of Bambú."

ABOUT DUSTIN PLANTHOLT

aka (The Count of Monte Crypto), is a highly sought after Emcee, Forbes Monaco Crypto Editor, Foster Care Alumni and internationally respected MetaVerse, Blockchain, NFT & Web3 Advisor. Dustin also hosts the world renowned inspirational "Life's Tough" podcast. Dustin's past crypto & non-crypto interviews include some of the most inspiring people on the planet such as: boxing icon Evander Holyfield; bodybuilding legend Lou Ferrigno; recording artist John Tesh; cryptocurrency trailblazer Roger Ver; Trillion Dollar Man, Dan Peña; Ripple founder Jed McCaleb; TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington; Bodog Founder Calvin Ayre; ground-breaking talk show host Jerry Springer; Tron founder Justin Sun; the late Mary Wilson from the Supremes; celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich; Recording Artist Wyclef Jean; Nobel Physicist Dr. Lawrence Krauss; Arabian Prince N.W.A; legendary venture capitalist Tim Draper; author Orson Scott Card; The 700 Club's Pat Robertson; rock legend Gene Simmons; recording artist Sir Mix-a-lot "Baby Got Back"; Queen Diambi of the Congo; R&B legend AKON, 43rd USA Treasurer Rosie Rios; Recording Artist Fat Joe; Chief UAE Rabbi Elie Abadie and 200+ others. Dustin was also named 2022 Metaverse Advisor of the Year by Entrepreneur.com

ABOUT NAFS

Bambú, Inc. (the parent Company of XpoCrypto) is providing support to Web3 protocol and platform growth by hosting events, conferences and providing dedicated software developers, talent sourcing, independent development of protocols, hackathons and Education Programs in Latin America. Bambú is a Web3 event and entertainment technology company that actively seeks cutting edge decentralized applications for Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company's focus is in the investment and development of Web3 technologies that solve problems in Latin America and beyond. The entity is leveraging Web3 technologies and applications at hosted events and conferences including XPO.CRYPTO where Companies within the industry showcase their developments along side attending governments, businesses and individuals participants.. The first XPO.CRYPTO will be held in Medellin Colombia, in March 2023 followed Mexico City, Mexico and Punta Del Este, Uruguay beginning in 2023.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.

The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

