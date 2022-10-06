Optical Clarity to take the Synthetic Quartz Market to US$ 149.4 Mn by the year 2029 at a CAGR of 6.8% - Future Market Insights, Inc.

U.S. market of synthetic quartz is expected to reach a value of about US$ 28.7 Mn by the year 2029. China Synthetic Quartz Market is projected grow with 6.7% CAGR over the forecast period of 2022 and 2029

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 6, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- The global synthetic quartz market is worth US$ 93 Mn as of now and expected to reach US$ 149.4 Mn by the year 2029 at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2029. With electronics vertical witnessing a splurge, the synthetic quartz market is expected to grow on an unstoppable note in the forecast period.





The catalysts to this market include growing adoption of LTE and 4G networks, rising demand for smartphones with connected devices, and upswing in electronic equipment, especially in healthcare vertical.

Synthetic quartz is produced from hydrogen, oxygen, and silicon compounds like silicon tetrachloride. It does make way for several advantages including resistance to corrosion, acids, high temperatures, infiltration, bending, compression, impact, and wear.

Thus, it proves to be a good choice in electronics vertical. Also, it's a known fact that high purity synthetic quartz does possess minimal impurities, inclusions, and linear defects. At the commercial level, hydrothermal process is adopted for producing synthetic quartz.

Apart from semiconductor vertical, those dealing with solar energy are wholesomely using synthetic quartz. The latest deployments include photo-mask substrates and optical fibers for LSI (Large Scale Integration) in the semiconductor circuits and LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) panels.

Photo-mask substrates made out of synthetic quartz do have exceptional permeability with low thermal expansion, that too, in far UV range. Synthetic quartz is preferred by manufacturers to make frequency control oscillators as they help in smooth rides with several equipment.

Coming to optical components, synthetic quartz finds its way through wavelength lasers related to microlithography projection systems. Thus, high-energy UV laser radiation could be transmitted using synthetic quartz, so that large-scale ICs could be produced on substrates (as stated above). In solar vertical, high purity quartz is used to make single crystal ingots from the silicon metal.

Additionally, as synthetic quartz shows transparency to light in various wavelengths of the visible spectrum with visibly low co-efficient of thermal expansion, it's used in the lithography tools to transfer fine circuit pattern into photo-mask onto wafer during manufacturing semiconductor integrated circuits. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled "Synthetic Quartz Market".

Key Takeaways from the Synthetic Quartz Market

The US holds the largest market share due to higher demand for smartwatches, mobile phones, clocks, lasers, GPS, sensors, laptops, television sets, and games. The key participants in the US are also into ever-increasing capital investments, which are bound to let the synthetic quartz market in the US reach US$ 29.2 Mn by the year 2032.

by the year 2032. Coming to the Asia-Pacific , South Korea and Japan are the major producers as well as exporters of electronics. Also, they have a proper production to sales ratio. These two economies are likely to boost the synthetic quartz market in the forecast period.

, and are the major producers as well as exporters of electronics. Also, they have a proper production to sales ratio. These two economies are likely to boost the synthetic quartz market in the forecast period. By end-use industry, automotive industry holds the largest market share. The application areas herein include car camera, watches, audio/navigation, advanced safety vehicle (ASV), engine control, controller (converter, inverter, battery), communication, and satellite radio. The growing requirement for electro-mobility is expected to hold the hopes high for synthetic quartz market in the near future.

"Call for Precisely Connected Devices is bound to help the synthetic quartz market grow exponentially", says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Murata entered into collaboration with Truphone, STMicroelectronics, and Sony Semiconductor for commercialising LTE-M1/NB1 IoT solutions, thereby asking for fast deployment of the new-fangled IoT products. This type 1SE comes across as an efficient device for various IoT applications, and it's accredited in the form of "host device", which curtails integration challenges.

Key Companies Profiled: -

TXC Corporation

Nihon Dempa Kogyo

Kyocera

Murata Manufacturing

Seiko Epson

Daishinku Corp. - KDS

Hubei Feilihua Quartz Glass Co., Ltd.

Taihan Fiberoptics

Heraeus Group

Yuzhnouralsk Plant Kristall

Coorstek

Impex HighTech

What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the synthetic quartz market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 - 2021 and projections for 2022 - 2029.

The research study is based on product type (synthetic quartz crystal and synthetic quartz glass), and by end-use (electronics & electrical, automotive, military, medical, construction, and others).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Trends & Success Factor

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the market

3.2. Success Factor

4. Global Synthetic Quartz Market Demand Analysis 2014 - 2021 and Forecast, 2022 - 2029

4.1. Historical Market Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2014 - 2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tons) Projections, 2022 - 2029

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

