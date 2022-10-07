Anzeige
07.10.2022 | 17:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Weekly Exercise - Norwegian Stock 83/22

See attached document for series that are in-the-money and will be exercised.


For further information concerning this exchange notice contact Clearing
Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com 



***



No weekly options on Norwegian shares were in the money following today's
exercise. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice contact Clearing
Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1093772
