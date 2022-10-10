DJ Mr. Lau Shek Yau John, Chairman of CN Logistics, Awarded The 17th World Outstanding Chinese Award

[Hong Kong-10 October 2022] A well-established international logistics solutions provider, CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2130) is pleased to announce that Mr. Lau Shek Yau John, the Chairman, has stood out from the top talents from various professional sectors, being awarded the 17th World Outstanding Chinese Award, which recognises his significant contribution to the development of the global logistics industry over the years.

The World Outstanding Chinese Award is organised by the World Chinese Business Investment Foundation since 2003, with the goal of commending the exceptional achievements of outstanding Chinese all around the world and serving as an international platform for the world's outstanding Chinese to learn and exchange ideas. Past winners include Nobel laureates, as well as professionals from the fields of politics, business, scientific research, education, media, literature, film, television and more, who played a leading role in their expertise and made remarkable achievements through their work. In the late-1980s and early-1990s, Chairman Lau founded Cargo Services Far East and CN Logistics respectively. With more than 35 years of experience in the field of trading, shipping, and logistics, Chairman Lau has been dedicated to innovating and introducing new elements to advocate industry development, earning a decisive position in the market. Awarded as the 17th World Outstanding Chinese Award is a definite reaffirmation of his tireless efforts in the industry by all sectors, as well as a great encouragement to the Group.

Meanwhile, the Group and Cargo Services Far East, were recently ranked 18th and 19th in the "2021 Top 100 China Cargo Agents" respectively for air freight and sea freight. The "Top 100 China Cargo Agents" ranking is conducted by China International Freight Forwarders Association (CIFA), and its member include the local associations for international freight forwarders in all provinces and cities in China, international freight forwarding logistics enterprises and relevant units, as well as prestigious and influential individual members in the field of freight forwarding logistics in China, making it one of the major rankings in the country. In spite of the complex and volatile macro environment in recent years, CN Logistics and Cargo Services Far East continued to overcome the challenges and provided reliable and effective logistics solutions to customers leveraging our global business network. The Group believed that being included in the list is a significant recognition for the Group, which also reflected our ability to conquer adversity and achieve breakthroughs with flexible business strategies and teamwork.

Mr. Ngan Tim Wing, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CN Logistics commented, "I am honored to witness that our Chairman, Mr. Lau, is awarded the 17th World Outstanding Chinese Award in recognition of his contribution to the logistics industry in Greater China and the world. The Group has recorded rapid growth in both business volume and financial performance, gradually transforming itself from a Hong Kong-focused logistics enterprise to a global integrated logistics service provider under Chairman Lau's leadership over the past 30 years. As the Group celebrates its second anniversary of listing on the Main Board of Hong Kong, our management team will continue to strive for diversified development in our existing freight forwarding business and broaden our service capabilities with end-consumers as the target, creating long-term value for shareholders."

About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019.

