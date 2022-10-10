Datacenter One is Germany's leading independent data centre provider, serving 140+ customers

The acquisition includes four state-of-the-art data centres in Stuttgart (x2), Dusseldorf and Leverkusen, with additional sites under construction

AtlasEdge's acquisition of Datacenter One accelerates the expansion into key markets across Europe to support demand for regional infrastructure deployments closer to end users

AtlasEdge, a leading pan-European Edge data centre provider, has today announced the acquisition of Datacenter One ("DC1"). The move furthers AtlasEdge's expansion across Europe, with DC1 a leading data centre provider in Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005199/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

This acquisition will accelerate AtlasEdge's expansion across Germany, a key strategic data centre market and Europe's largest digital economy. The footprint of DC1's purpose-built, high-quality facilities complement AtlasEdge's existing operations in Berlin and Hamburg, increasing AtlasEdge's capability to service customers across five regional German markets with significant "ready-to-sell" capacity. It also comes at a time when the first wave of Edge deployments is accelerating across Europe, with growing customer demand for digital infrastructure closer to the end user driven by enterprises and larger platforms.

DC1's industry-leading senior management team with a deep knowledge of the German market and a track record of successful development will remain unchanged following the transaction. Wolfgang Kaufmann, CEO, DC1, will also be joining AtlasEdge's Management Team.

"This is a highly strategic transaction for AtlasEdge", commented Giuliano Di Vitantonio, CEO, AtlasEdge. "Germany is an important part of our expansion plans and a market that has seen customer demand rise across multiple metros. Acquiring DC1 transforms AtlasEdge into Germany's leading distributed platform, with ready-to-sell capacity in key locations across the country. We look forward to working with our new colleagues and continuing to grow our footprint across the continent."

Wolfgang Kaufmann, CEO, DC1, stated, "The joint expertise of DC1 and AtlasEdge, together with the increased scale and customer offering that this deal enables is a real win. We have experienced first-hand the rising demand and growth potential in the German market, and this is a fantastic next step for us. Our combined locations, ethos and ambition are all the right ingredients, and we're very excited to be joining AtlasEdge.

DC1's continued development and expansion strategy will be critical to meet the high levels of demand for colocation across Germany, and AtlasEdge expects to make significant additional investments across the country in this regard.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close towards the end of 2022.

DH Capital, a division of Citizens, acted as financial advisor and Hogan Lovells acted as legal counsel to AtlasEdge.

ABOUT AtlasEdge

AtlasEdge is the leading European Edge data centre platform with over 100 locations across 13 countries. Our distributed data centre portfolio allows our customers to plan and shape their technology and network infrastructure to meet the growing requirements for lower latency, higher performance and localised solutions. Formed through a joint investment by Liberty Global, one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies and DigitalBridge, a leading global investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure, AtlasEdge's portfolio includes data centres in key markets across Europe, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Hamburg, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Zurich.

For more information, please visit www.atlasedge.com

ABOUT Datacenter One ("DC1")

Datacenter One operates several data centers at various locations in Germany. In addition, the company plans and builds turn-key datacenters very fast within six to nine months starting from 500 sqm rental space at the requested customer location. The Colocation and Colo Connect rental offers ensure that every customer has the perfect capacity available for their needs individual, flexible and scalable during operations. Datacenter One's facilities are operated with a very high energy efficiency (PUE values 1.3) and meet high security requirements with ISO 27001 and EN 50600 certifications. Since 2021, the company has been part of the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact to drive sustainable datacenter operations. Datacenter One is a German company headquartered in Stuttgart.

For more information, please visit www.DC1.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005199/en/

Contacts:

AtlasEdge Corporate Communications:

Duncan White duncan.white@atlasedge.com +44 7970 974832