Multiverse Labs launches world's first city in metaverse with government of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Sharjahverse is the world's first government-backed metaverse city available to the public.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiverse Labs has partnered with the Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) to launch Sharjahverse, a new generation of metaverse tourism for the Emirate of Sharjah. Using the Multiverse Labs platform, Sharjahverse is a significant milestone as it is the first true metaverse of city scale with economic and social utility.

https://youtu.be/CZ8Y-9-U7iY

(Actual in-engine images of Sharjahverse; these are not photographs)













Sharjahverse, encompassing all of Sharjah at 2,590 square kilometres (1,000 square miles), not only brings the emirate to a global audience and boosts the tourism economy, but also creates metaverse jobs for local employees at Sharjah's iconic sights. It is a photorealistic, physics-accurate metaverse that unlocks commerce, innovation and imagination at scale and promotes the emirate as a destination of excellence. Sharjah is widely known as the cultural and historical heart of the UAE.

His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) said: "Transforming the mass market tourism industry towards next-generation, sustainable practices requires a new way of thinking. Virtual tourism in Sharjahverse will provide unprecedented access to almost any location, personalized guest experiences and enhanced entertainment. Multiverse's groundbreaking and AI-driven approach will help push the limits of imagination and promote Sharjah as a destination of excellence."

Serge Lemonde, Global Head, NVIDIA Inception said: "NVIDIA Inception is designed to bolster cutting-edge startups, like Multiverse Labs, who are applying AI in new and innovative ways that ultimately benefit society."

Cliff Szu, CEO, Multiverse Labs said: "Sharjahverse is both the world's first government backed metaverse city viewable by the public, and the world's most realistic metaverse. We're beyond excited to be collaborating with the visionaries at SCTDA: His Excellency Chairman Khalid Jasim Al Midfa and His Excellency Director Sheikh Salim Mohammed Al Qassimi, and the exceptional marketing department at SCTDA."

Multiverse's platform is so realistic, it is being utilized around the world for more than just recreation, including simulations, services, and A.I. optimization. It includes our avatars generated from photographs of actual people, player-owned creations, and social interactions missing in digital twin platforms. That's why we call Multiverse the first true metaverse; it's far more than just land or a game. We look forward to unveiling the use cases we have been developing with partners in the coming months.

It's enabled by our advanced generative A.I. and incredible team. We recently joined the NVIDIA Inception program and we used NVIDIA RTX technology for our projects. The creation of something on the scale of Sharjahverse just a year ago would have been impossible."

Multiverse Labs will also enable new opportunities for a changing planet as the nation-scale metaverse for simulation can reduce energy consumption and increase facility optimization. Initially applied to the commerce and tourism industry today, it will advance into broader areas including public services, foreign direct investment, real estate, industrial factory zones, and the energy industry.

Members of the public at GITEX 2022 can experience Sharjahverse first-hand and create their own realistic avatar on the first and second floors of the epic Digital Sharjah stand.

About Multiverse:

Multiverse Labs builds metaverses with economic and social utility for governments and organisations. It utilizes advanced A.I. in a synergistic ecosystem to build, simulate, and create a new way to experience the internet. It was recently selected as one of the top six 2022 Emerging Giants by KPMG and HSBC, and as a top 1% participant in the K-Startup Grand Challenge 2022, an overseas startup acceleration program organized by NIPA (National IT Industry Promotion Agency) in South Korea.

About Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA):

Established in 1996, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) is the main government agency in Sharjah tasked with promoting and regulating all activities related to the emirate's tourism sector. The Authority is inspired by the Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to increase tourism flow to the emirate by 10 million tourists by 2021. The Authority is focused on adopting ambitious strategic plans to develop the tourism sector and to participate actively in local, regional and international exhibitions, in order to consolidate Sharjah's leadership as an ideal environment for attracting business and contributing to inducing foreign direct investment into the country.





Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917071/Buhais_Geology_Park.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917072/Sharjah_Museum_Islamic_Civilization.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917073/Blue_Souk.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917070/Multiverse_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/multiverse-labs-launches-worlds-first-city-in-metaverse-with-government-of-sharjah-united-arab-emirates-301644597.html