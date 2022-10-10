The "Slovenia Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Slovenian construction industry registered growth of 2.8% in real terms in 2021, following an annual decline of 2% in 2020, supported by an improvement in wider economic activity, favorable external demand, increased investor confidence and a rise in building permits.

Despite remaining stable in the first three quarters of last year, however, construction activity deaccelerated in the final quarter of 2021, due to the impact of the restrictions imposed amid a severe outbreak of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in late October 2021. According to the National Statistics Office of Slovenia (SURS), the construction industry grew marginally by 0.4% year on year (YoY) in the fourth quarter of 2021, preceded by Y-o-Y growth rates of 2.5% in Q3 and 8.7% in Q2 2021.

The publisher expects the construction industry to register an expansion of 1.9% in 2022, before registering an annual average growth rate of 2.8% between 2023 and 2026, supported by investment in transportation and energy projects. Under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the country will receive EUR2.5 billion ($3 billion) in financial support until 2026.

Slovenia plans to use EUR230 million ($274.8 million) to finance large-scale renovation programs to increase the energy efficiency of public buildings, including schools. The government also plans to allocate EUR292 million ($348.8 million) to the country's rail transport sector to upgrade congested railway lines, digitalize rail infrastructure and refurbish railway stations, so as to increase the capacity, speed and safety of rail transport.

The industry's outlook in 2022 faces significant downside risks, however, from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is exacerbating cost inflation and undermining the improvement in investor confidence. Surging commodity prices and shortages is likely to cause delays in projects as procurement becomes more difficult and expensive, while higher overall cost of projects, coupled with rising consumer inflation, are expected to dampen new investment in the industry in the near term.

Over the longer term, the industry's growth will also be supported by a recovery in economic conditions, coupled with investment in residential, institutional and water infrastructure projects. In its 2022-23 Budget, the government allocated EUR352 million ($420.5 million) for transport and transport infrastructure, while EUR115 million ($137.4 million) is to be allocated to healthcare and education.

Furthermore, in September 2021, the National Assembly approved an investment of EUR1.9 billion ($2.3 billion) in healthcare facilities from 2021 to 2031. To support the improvement of living conditions in urban and rural areas, in November 2021 the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) approved a EUR50 million ($59.7 million) loan to the Slovene Export and Development Bank (SID Banka).

This loan will be used to develop both urban and rural public infrastructure, improve public services, provide access to social and affordable housing and promote energy-efficiency initiatives

Scope

Historical (2017-2021) and forecast (2022-2026) valuations of the construction industry in Slovenia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the publisher's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the publisher's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Construction Outlook

2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3. Latest News and Developments

4. Project Analytics

5. Construction Market Data

6. Risk Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y902w6

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005486/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900