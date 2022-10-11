UK's #1 CBD brand TRIP partners with #1 meditation app Calm: Creating the ultimate stress-relieving partnership to help their communities prioritise their well-being

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading CBD brand TRIP , has partnered with Calm - the #1 app for meditation and relaxation. This collaboration sees two of the most loved well-being brands come together to support their communities on their mental health journey.

Millions of consumers have had their first CBD experience with TRIP, and many of these occasions are the first time a consumer has purchased a product where the primary purpose is stress relief. TRIP's mission is to help people find their calm and encourage positive conversations around mental well-being. The partnership with Calm is part of that journey, helping consumers find calm through physical products like TRIP and now combining a digital experience with Calm's expert meditations.

Now more than ever before, the need for stress-relieving experiences is clear - Mental health experts say that 52% of people are losing sleep due to stress caused by money worries in light of the cost of living crisis*. Surveys have also shown that nearly 50% of mental health therapists' clients are already cutting back on activities that benefit their mental health to save money.

TRIP and Calm launched the partnership on Mental Health Awareness Day, to raise awareness and encourage positive conversations around this topic, aligning with the Mental Health Foundations 2022 theme to 'Make mental wellbeing for all a global priority'. Together, the brands are encouraging people to take time to check in with themselves and look after their mental well-being by creating a game-changing new ritual, with a free trial of Calm with every purchase from drink-trip.com .

Calm is the leading meditation app globally, the platform's effectiveness has been proven through its dedicated customers, with 84% of regular users seeing an improvement in their mental health. TRIP is launching a partnership with Calm in order to share the power of meditation with its community; as stress is caused by the challenges of modern life, TRIP is supporting its community to find calm through the power of both CBD and other lifestyle practices, including meditation. Whether on the go, reaching for a TRIP drink or tapping into Calm's mindful content, spending even just five minutes to check in with how you're feeling, can be hugely impactful for your mindset.

Trip Co-Founder Olivia Ferdi says: Our mission has always been to help our community find calm in the chaos and support people every day with stress relief. Calm shares this mission, and partnering with such experts in mindfulness, and giving our community accessible tools to continue their mental health journey is extremely special. This World Mental Health Awareness Day we wanted to continue to empower positive conversations around mental well-being, and we are thrilled to partner with Calm.

Since launching in 2019 just months before the pandemic, TRIP has seen enormous success, championing its community of online fans. Crediting its authentically functional ingredients and flavour-led products, in driving impressive returning customer rates. TRIP has established a thriving community who are now incorporating CBD into their daily lifestyle. Today, the brand holds 88% of the UK market share of CBD drinks.

TRIP's mission is to bring premium quality CBD mainstream so that plant-powered well-being can be accessible to all, and stocked nationwide in most major retailers. TRIP has been a viral sensation, drawing in millions of fans, and attracting the most organic search traffic of any CBD Drinks brand globally (source: SEMRUSH).

Husband and wife team, Daniel Khoury and Olivia Ferdi launched TRIP in 2019, after a transformational personal experience with CBD. The couple discovered CBD when it helped Daniel recover from an accident that required knee surgery, just before their wedding. So amazed by the experience, this drove an incredible passion to bring CBD's benefits to the mainstream - the couple leaving their careers in law and finance to launch TRIP together.

CBD is a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp plants, it interacts with our body's Endocannabinoid System (ECS), a network of cells and receptors that helps the body achieve optimal balance. The ECS plays a crucial role in regulating a number of functions including; stress, and anxiety, improving sleep quality, and supporting the immune system.

Together we welcome you to join us and be kind to your mind.

Try a month of Calm for free with any purchase of TRIP at drink-trip.com only. Offer live from new Calm Premium customers only. Offer available until January 4th 2023. Terms and conditions apply, see website for more details.

*Statistics from The British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy

