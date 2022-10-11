DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Annual Results for the year ended 30th June 2022

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

This announcement constitutes regulated information.

UNAUDITED RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

New Star Investment Trust plc (the 'Company'), whose objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, announces its consolidated results for the year ended 30th June 2022.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

30th June 30th June % 2022 2021 Change PERFORMANCE Net assets (GBP '000) 123,978 138,132 (10.3) Net asset value per Ordinary share 174.56p 194.49p (10.3) Mid-market price per Ordinary share 125.00p 134.00p (6.7) Discount of price to net asset value 28.4% 31.1% n/a Total Return* (9.53)% 22.16% n/a IA Mixed Investment 40% - 85% Shares (total return) (7.12)% 17.48% n/a MSCI AC World Index (total return, sterling adjusted) (3.73)% 25.10% n/a MSCI UK Index (total return) 3.16% 17.46% n/a 1st July 2021 to 1st July 2020 to 30th June 2022 30th June 2021 Revenue return per Ordinary share 0.98p 0.61p Capital return per share (19.51)p 34.93p Return per Ordinary share (18.53)p 35.54p TOTAL RETURN* (9.53)% 22.16% PROPOSED DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY SHARE 1.40p 1.40p

* The total return figure for the Group represents the revenue and capital return shown in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income divided by the net asset value at the beginning of the period.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

PERFORMANCE

Your Company had a negative total return of 9.53% over the year to 30th June 2022, leaving the net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share at 174.56p. By comparison, the Investment Association's Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares Index fell 7.12%. The MSCI AC World Total Return Index fell 3.73% in sterling while the MSCI UK Total Return Index rose 3.16%. Over the year, UK government bonds declined 14.27%. Further information is provided in the investment manager's report.

Your Company made a revenue profit for the year of GBP700,000 (2021: GBP429,000).

GEARINGS AND DIVIDEND

Your Company has no borrowings. It ended the year under review with cash representing 19.79% of its NAV and is likely to maintain a significant cash position. In respect of the financial year to 30th June 2022, your Directors recommend the payment of a dividend of 1.4p per share (2021: 1.4p).

DISCOUNT

During the year under review, your Company's shares continued to trade at a significant discount to their NAV. The Board keeps this issue under review.

OUTLOOK

Investors may have to contend with challenging economic conditions over the remainder of 2022 and early 2023. Weakening monetary trends within the Group of Seven major industrial nations, intensifying housing market weakness and falling long-term bond yields relative to short-term interest rates suggest a period of weak or no economic growth extending into the spring of 2023. Inflationary trends, however, were showing signs of moderating over the early autumn, suggesting that a return to 1970s-style price rises was unlikely.

NET ASSET VALUE

Your Company's unaudited NAV at 30th September 2022 was 174.35p.

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT

MARKET REVIEW

Global equities and bonds fell 3.73% and 3.60% in sterling respectively over the year to 30th June 2022 as rising inflation and interest rates hurt economic growth. Global equities rose 7.86% in sterling in the first half of the year under review as economies emerged from Covid-19 lockdowns and rising inflation was largely dismissed as transitory. Central banks, including the Federal Reserve, turned more hawkish around the New Year, however, as inflation became entrenched. Global equities and bonds fell 10.74% and 3.99% in sterling respectively over the second half of the year under review.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 exacerbated the rise in energy and materials prices caused by the synchronised recovery in global demand following the end of Covid-19 lockdowns. The US is close to self-sufficient in energy because it has exploited its shale gas reserves whereas European governments have closed coal-fired and nuclear power stations, leaving the region dependent on Russian gas. In the short term, liquid natural gas can be purchased from the US but it will take time to reduce dependence on Russia by accelerating the transfer to renewable energy and by classifying some gas and nuclear developments as "green investments".

In July 2022, headline inflation rates in US, eurozone and UK were 8.5%, 8.9% and 10.1%, far above the central banks' 2% targets. US inflation fell from a 9.1% high in June and may have reached its cyclical peak but inflation is likely to rise in Europe because of higher energy costs as a result of Russian gas supply restrictions. Before the recent announcement of energy subsidies, the Bank of England said UK inflation might exceed 13% in the fourth quarter of 2022 because of the planned Ofgem energy price increase and other factors. Monetary policy tightened and in September 2022, US and UK official interest rates were 3.00-3.25% and 2.25% respectively. In the eurozone, key policy interest rates rose by half a percentage point in July as the European Central Bank abandoned negative interest rates and by a further 0.75 points in September. UK government bonds, sterling corporate bonds and sterling high-yield bonds fell 14.27%, 14.54% and 11.78% respectively over the year as the widening differential between shorter-dated US and UK interest rates led to sterling weakness and UK economic prospects deteriorated. The pound fell 12.09% against the dollar over the year. PORTFOLIO REVIEW

Your Company had a negative total return of 9.53% over the year under review. By comparison, the Investment Association Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector, a peer group of funds with a multi-asset approach to investing and a typical investment in global equities in the 40-85% range, fell 7.12%. The MSCI AC World Total Return Index fell 3.73% in sterling over the year while the MSCI UK All Cap Total Return Index rose 3.16%. In falling markets, your company benefited from a high allocation to sterling cash and dollars. Investment in technology stocks and a relatively low allocation to US equities and large-cap UK equities, however, hurt performance.

In January 2022, following a shift towards tighter monetary policies by some central banks, your Company increased cash by approximately GBP8 million through partial sales of Fundsmith, Crux European Special Situations and Trojan Income and the outright disposal of Aberdeen Standard European Income and Chelsea Managed Monthly Income.

Your Company also received a net GBP14.8 million from the sale of a private-equity investment, Embark Group, to Lloyds Banking Group. As a result of this disposal, your Company's private-equity investments fell from 12% of assets to 2% over the course of the year. Approximately GBP1 million was invested in Vietnam Enterprise Investments. In March, after falls by US stocks in January and February, USD5 million was invested in the iShares Core S&P 500 exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Tighter monetary policy contributed to a rotation in market leadership in favour of global value stocks, which gained 5.25% in sterling over the year whereas growth stocks fell 12.77%. Growth stocks had made gains during the initial phases of the Covid-19 pandemic because their future cash flows were discounted less aggressively in an environment of near-zero interest rates. Technology stocks had been particularly strong because Covid lockdowns accelerated the adoption of new technologies, fuelling demand for electronic goods and online services. US technology stocks, however, retreated 7.45% in sterling over the year and Polar Capital Technology did worse, falling 21.75% because its holdings in smaller stocks tended to underperform larger peers.

The underperformance of growth stocks and technology companies in particular also contributed to an 11.13% fall for Fundsmith Equity, whose concentrated portfolio included Meta, the owner of Facebook, as well as Intuit and Paypal. By contrast, Baillie Gifford Global Income Growth fell 2.75% as greater diversification and an income mandate proved defensive.

Equities in Europe excluding the UK lagged, falling 9.78% in sterling as energy prices, particularly gas prices, rose after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. European policymakers are being forced to confront the consequences of energy policies that have left the region dependent on Russian gas. BlackRock Continental European Income fell 10.56% while Crux European Special Situations, which has a growth bias and typically has significant holdings in smaller companies, fell 15.27%.

