Dienstag, 11.10.2022
PR Newswire
11.10.2022 | 12:15
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2022

PR Newswire

London, October 11

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 September 2022, the Net Assets of the Company were £103,211,870.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2022

RankCompanySectorCountry% of Net Assets
1Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF *FinancialsLuxembourg14.6
2Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp **FinancialsLuxembourg8.1
3UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom3.0
4TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance2.9
5ShellEnergyUnited Kingdom2.4
6Sumitomo Mitsui Trust HoldingsFinancialsJapan2.3
7Raytheon TechnologiesIndustrialsUnited States2.1
8OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance2.1
9General DynamicsIndustrialsUnited States2.0
10NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland2.0
11Imperial BrandsConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom2.0
12ENIEnergyItaly2.0
13Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea2.0
14NabtescoIndustrialsJapan1.9
15Lloyds BankingFinancialsUnited Kingdom1.7
16PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan1.7
17SanofiHealth CareFrance1.6
18Murata ManufacturingInformation TechnologyJapan1.6
19Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States1.5
20Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan1.4
21TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom1.4
22Dassault AviationIndustrialsFrance1.4
23AntofagastaMaterialsUnited Kingdom1.4
24Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany1.0
Total equity investments64.1
Cash and other net assets35.9
Net assets100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 September 2022

% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK35.7
United Kingdom11.9
Japan8.8
Americas5.7
Asia Pacific ex Japan2.0
Cash and other net assets35.9
100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 September 2022

% of Net Assets
Financials26.7
Industrials7.4
Energy7.3
Consumer Staples6.4
Health Care4.6
Information Technology3.6
Communication Services3.6
Consumer Discretionary1.7
Real Estate1.4
Materials1.4
Cash and other net assets35.9
100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

11 October 2022

