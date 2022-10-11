Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2022
London, October 11
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 30 September 2022, the Net Assets of the Company were £103,211,870.
Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2022
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|% of Net Assets
|1
|Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF *
|Financials
|Luxembourg
|14.6
|2
|Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp **
|Financials
|Luxembourg
|8.1
|3
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.0
|4
|TotalEnergies
|Energy
|France
|2.9
|5
|Shell
|Energy
|United Kingdom
|2.4
|6
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings
|Financials
|Japan
|2.3
|7
|Raytheon Technologies
|Industrials
|United States
|2.1
|8
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.1
|9
|General Dynamics
|Industrials
|United States
|2.0
|10
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.0
|11
|Imperial Brands
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|2.0
|12
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|2.0
|13
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.0
|14
|Nabtesco
|Industrials
|Japan
|1.9
|15
|Lloyds Banking
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|1.7
|16
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|1.7
|17
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|1.6
|18
|Murata Manufacturing
|Information Technology
|Japan
|1.6
|19
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|1.5
|20
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|1.4
|21
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|1.4
|22
|Dassault Aviation
|Industrials
|France
|1.4
|23
|Antofagasta
|Materials
|United Kingdom
|1.4
|24
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|1.0
|Total equity investments
|64.1
|Cash and other net assets
|35.9
|Net assets
|100.0
* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund
** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 30 September 2022
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|35.7
|United Kingdom
|11.9
|Japan
|8.8
|Americas
|5.7
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|2.0
|Cash and other net assets
|35.9
|100.0
Sector Distribution as at 30 September 2022
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|26.7
|Industrials
|7.4
|Energy
|7.3
|Consumer Staples
|6.4
|Health Care
|4.6
|Information Technology
|3.6
|Communication Services
|3.6
|Consumer Discretionary
|1.7
|Real Estate
|1.4
|Materials
|1.4
|Cash and other net assets
|35.9
|100.0
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
11 October 2022