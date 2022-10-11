Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2022

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 September 2022, the Net Assets of the Company were £103,211,870.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2022

Rank Company Sector Country % of Net Assets 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF * Financials Luxembourg 14.6 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp ** Financials Luxembourg 8.1 3 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.0 4 TotalEnergies Energy France 2.9 5 Shell Energy United Kingdom 2.4 6 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Financials Japan 2.3 7 Raytheon Technologies Industrials United States 2.1 8 Orange Communication Services France 2.1 9 General Dynamics Industrials United States 2.0 10 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.0 11 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.0 12 ENI Energy Italy 2.0 13 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.0 14 Nabtesco Industrials Japan 1.9 15 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 1.7 16 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.7 17 Sanofi Health Care France 1.6 18 Murata Manufacturing Information Technology Japan 1.6 19 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.5 20 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 1.4 21 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.4 22 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 1.4 23 Antofagasta Materials United Kingdom 1.4 24 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 1.0 Total equity investments 64.1 Cash and other net assets 35.9 Net assets 100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 September 2022

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 35.7 United Kingdom 11.9 Japan 8.8 Americas 5.7 Asia Pacific ex Japan 2.0 Cash and other net assets 35.9 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 September 2022

% of Net Assets Financials 26.7 Industrials 7.4 Energy 7.3 Consumer Staples 6.4 Health Care 4.6 Information Technology 3.6 Communication Services 3.6 Consumer Discretionary 1.7 Real Estate 1.4 Materials 1.4 Cash and other net assets 35.9 100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

