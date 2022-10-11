Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Der frühe Vogel… Jetzt aktiv werden? Die große Kurschance am Dienstag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.10.2022 | 13:32
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics: Eyam Announces Partnership with Mitacs to Fund Next Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Technologies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics ltd. ("Eyam" or the "Company"), today announced a partnership with Mitacs to fund Post-Doctoral Fellowships at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Press release picture

Mitacs, is a not-for-profit organization that fosters growth and innovation, and will provide equal funding for research efforts at UBC that will directly support Eyam's leading vaccine development programs for SARS CoV-2 and beyond.

The research and development will be directed by Professor Wilfred Jefferies at the Michael Smith Laboratories at UBC. The project will support the ongoing work that Eyam believes has the potential to lead to local, micro-manufacturing of vaccines, eventually bringing about the democratization of vaccines.

"Mitacs is aiding the creation of a non-viral platform that has a multitude of advantages over other delivery methods currently available for vaccine technologies including conventional mRNA technologies," said Professor Jefferies.

"Through this program, Mitacs, will help fund the collaborative work that Eyam and UBC are advancing, supporting significant research efforts that could profoundly impact the future of vaccine development and therapeutics," said Ryan Thomas, CEO of Eyam.

About Mitacs:
Mitacs is a not-for-profit organization that fosters growth and innovation by solving business challenges with research solutions from the best academic institutions in Canada and around the world. Working with 60 universities, thousands of companies, and governments at both the federal and provincial levels, Mitacs builds partnerships that support industrial and social innovation. Mitacs is funded by the federal and provincial governments, as well as by university and industry partners.

About Eyam:
Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics is dedicated to the research and development of disruptive vaccine and therapeutic technologies that are safe, efficacious, and low dose. Eyam, is named in honor of the historic plague village in Derbyshire, England. The residents of Eyam heroically quarantined themselves within the village boundaries to prevent the disease from spreading further, braving near certain death. Today, Eyam honors their heroic sacrifice by advancing next generation technologies to prevent and treat disease on a global scale.

Contact:

First Name: Ryan
Last Name: Thomas
Email: rthomas@eyamhealth.com
Phone: +17204869359

SOURCE: Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719036/Eyam-Announces-Partnership-with-Mitacs-to-Fund-Next-Generation-COVID-19-Vaccine-Technologies

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.