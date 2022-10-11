Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics: Eyam Announces Partnership with Mitacs to Fund Next Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Technologies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics ltd. ("Eyam" or the "Company"), today announced a partnership with Mitacs to fund Post-Doctoral Fellowships at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

Mitacs, is a not-for-profit organization that fosters growth and innovation, and will provide equal funding for research efforts at UBC that will directly support Eyam's leading vaccine development programs for SARS CoV-2 and beyond.

The research and development will be directed by Professor Wilfred Jefferies at the Michael Smith Laboratories at UBC. The project will support the ongoing work that Eyam believes has the potential to lead to local, micro-manufacturing of vaccines, eventually bringing about the democratization of vaccines.

"Mitacs is aiding the creation of a non-viral platform that has a multitude of advantages over other delivery methods currently available for vaccine technologies including conventional mRNA technologies," said Professor Jefferies.

"Through this program, Mitacs, will help fund the collaborative work that Eyam and UBC are advancing, supporting significant research efforts that could profoundly impact the future of vaccine development and therapeutics," said Ryan Thomas, CEO of Eyam.

About Mitacs:

Mitacs is a not-for-profit organization that fosters growth and innovation by solving business challenges with research solutions from the best academic institutions in Canada and around the world. Working with 60 universities, thousands of companies, and governments at both the federal and provincial levels, Mitacs builds partnerships that support industrial and social innovation. Mitacs is funded by the federal and provincial governments, as well as by university and industry partners.

About Eyam:

Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics is dedicated to the research and development of disruptive vaccine and therapeutic technologies that are safe, efficacious, and low dose. Eyam, is named in honor of the historic plague village in Derbyshire, England. The residents of Eyam heroically quarantined themselves within the village boundaries to prevent the disease from spreading further, braving near certain death. Today, Eyam honors their heroic sacrifice by advancing next generation technologies to prevent and treat disease on a global scale.

