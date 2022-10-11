Environmental Sensor Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 3.49 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 10.20% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The market for environmental sensors is predicted to develop significantly since temperature and humidity air quality control are the most often used environmental sensors.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Environmental Sensor Market" By Type (Humidity, Temperature, Gas, Pressure), By End User (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Enterprise, Consumer Electronics), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Environmental Sensor Market was valued at USD 1.46 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.49 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.20% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Environmental Sensor Market Overview

Environmental sensors are small, eco-friendly gadgets that assist farmers manage their fields more successfully and minimise crop and plant disease by monitoring weather, water, irradiation, and soil moisture levels. As concerns about climate change grow, science and technology are devoted to creating new techniques to managing pollution levels, water and energy shortages, and climate change. The advancement of IoT technology provides a once-in-a-lifetime chance to drive activities to ensure the safety and health of our planet, as well as to achieve smart farming. As a result, environmental parameter monitoring systems may collect and analyse a wide range of data that can be used in agriculture, energy saving, water management, and irrigation.

As a result of recent developments in wireless communication technology and the downsizing of various electronics goods, environmental sensor networks (ESN) have been built all over the world. Additionally, an environmental monitoring programme is one of the crucial measures required to safeguard the environment and the populace from dangerous diseases and pollutants that may be released into various media, such as water, air, and soil. Monitoring greenhouse gas emissions, spotting forest fires, air pollution, and landslides are just a few of the uses for environmental sensing technology. Because temperature and humidity air quality control are the most commonly utilised environmental sensors, it is projected that the market for environmental sensors would grow quickly. These sensors are used in a wide range of end-use sectors, including those that keep an eye on greenhouse gas emissions and water quality.

Key Development

In May 2021 , Sensirion a Switzerland -based sensor manufacturing company, announced new partnership cooperation with Burnon International, an IC distributor and solutions provider in China . Burnon International is permitted to offer Sensirion products, including sensing technologies, to its clients under the terms of the distribution agreement. Sensirion expands its distribution network in China with the addition of this new distributor.

, Sensirion a -based sensor manufacturing company, announced new partnership cooperation with Burnon International, an IC distributor and solutions provider in . Burnon International is permitted to offer Sensirion products, including sensing technologies, to its clients under the terms of the distribution agreement. Sensirion expands its distribution network in with the addition of this new distributor. In March 2021 , Bosch Sensortec released the BME688, the world's smallest four-in-one air quality evaluation solution. It's the first air quality MEMS sensor, combining gas, humidity, temperature, and barometric pressure detection with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Bosch Sensortec, Sensirion, AMS AG, OMRON, Honeywell, Raritan, Siemens, Texas Instruments, Schneider Electric, and Amphenol.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Environmental Sensor Market On the basis of Type, End User, and Geography.

Environmental Sensor Market, By Type

Humidity



Temperature



Gas



Pressure



Others

Environmental Sensor Market, By End User

Commercial



Residential



Industrial



Enterprise



Consumer Electronics



Healthcare and Pharmaceutical



Government Agencies and Public Utilities

Environmental Sensor Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

