Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
10 mal „Strong Buy“ – Warum dieses Kraftpaket die bessere „Lithium-Wahl“ sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881341 ISIN: US9258151029 Ticker-Symbol: VCV 
Tradegate
11.10.22
17:29 Uhr
54,00 Euro
+1,50
+2,86 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
VICOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VICOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,0051,5016:41
51,0051,5016:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.10.2022 | 15:05
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vicor Corporation: Vicor launches the 'Powering Innovation' podcast highlighting world-changing technologies

The 'Powering Innovation' podcast shares insights and expert opinions from today's most innovative companies solving real-world challenges with Vicor power modules

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor today launched the Powering Innovation podcast, which showcases pioneering technologies by the most innovative customers who developed world-changing products through visionary leadership and engineering. The podcasts explore the role power electronics plays in unlocking breakthrough solutions to real-world problems.

The podcast features interviews with individuals from companies that are innovators in their fields. Whether the listener is an electronics design engineer, development or systems engineer, the Powering Innovation podcast will highlight technical solutions developed by rapidly growing companies that push the limits of conventional thinking.

"Many of our customers are doing exciting things that can have a real impact on the world. From providing humanitarian relief missions, to combatting coastal erosion, to striving for low-emissions electric aviation, our guests on the podcast discuss significant innovations," said Robert Gendron, Corporate Vice President, Product Development, Vicor.

Powering Innovation launches on October 12 with new episodes released monthly. Future episodes will highlight the impact power electronics is having on aerial technologies, electrification, unmanned systems, as well as supply chain issues, real-life challenges and more.

The Powering Innovation podcast is available for download (https://www.vicorpower.com/resource-library/podcasts) from all major podcast providers, including Spotify, Apple Music, Google Podcasts and more.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, the leader in high-performance power modules, solves the toughest power challenges for our customers, enabling them to innovate and maximize system performance. Our easy-to-deploy power modules provide the highest density and efficiency enabling advanced power delivery networks from the power source to the point-of-load. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor serves customers worldwide with unequaled power conversion and power delivery technologies. www.vicorpower.com (https://www.vicorpower.com)

Vicor is a registered trademark of Vicor Corporation.

For more information contact:
Stephen Germino
Director of Media Relations
978 749-8243
E-mail: sgermino@vicr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cb70460-fd50-4b42-ae1d-a78564e78ce8 (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cb70460-fd50-4b42-ae1d-a78564e78ce8)


VICOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.