Former Squarespace finance executive to drive continued growth for Affinity.

Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers, today announced the appointment of Josette Leslie as Chief Financial Officer. Leslie will oversee long-term financial strategy to help drive the next stage of growth for Affinity.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Josette to Affinity," said Shubham Goel, co-CEO and cofounder of Affinity. "She brings a deep knowledge of all aspects of finance and operations, a passion for leading organizational transformation and a proven track record to IPO with high growth companies like Squarespace and E*Trade."

Leslie brings nearly two decades of senior financial leadership to Affinity, having most recently served as the Vice President of Finance at Squarespace where she facilitated the company's financial transformation, scaling the company from $100M of revenue to over $700M culminating in its May 2021 initial public offering. Prior to Squarespace, Leslie spent 11 years with E*TRADE Financial in various leadership positions within brokerage finance, earning the recognition of their internal Leadership Award, and five years at Instinet managing the financial planning and analysis function and supporting its IPO.

"It's an exciting time to join Affinity," said Josette. "It's clear that this company cares personally for their employees and fosters a great culture. Affinity is on the path to growth by delivering a unique product to dealmakers in this market and I am looking forward to bringing value to this organization and being a part of this journey."

About Affinity

Affinity is a relationship intelligence platform that empowers dealmakers in relationship-driven industries to find, manage and close more deals. With the most automated relationship intelligence insights and technology, Affinity enables leaders to drive deals, free themselves from data drudgery and ensure their teams can act with confidence, knowing the context and history of every relationship. The Affinity platform, including Affinity CRM, is used by over 2,000 relationship-driven organizations around the world. Founded in 2014, Affinity is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors including Menlo Ventures, Advance Venture Partners, 8VC and MassMutual Ventures.

