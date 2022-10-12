Anzeige
WKN: 927128 ISIN: JP3967200001 Ticker-Symbol: RAK 
Tradegate
12.10.22
13:32 Uhr
4,413 Euro
-0,101
-2,24 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMAX CORPORATION14,280+0,35 %
RAKUTEN GROUP INC4,413-2,24 %
XPERI INC20,3500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.