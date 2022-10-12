More Fan-favorite IMAX Enhanced Movies Soon Accessible in 8 Countries Through Rakuten TV

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX), DTS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi, Inc. (NYSE: XPER),and Rakuten TV, one of the leading Video On-Demand platformstoday announced a significant expansion of the IMAX Enhanced movie collection with Rakuten TV's commitment to carry one hundred titles in the IMAX Enhanced format.

IMAX Enhanced pairs premium consumer electronics and fan-favorite Hollywood films to deliver the ultimate viewing experience when and where fans demand it. To address growing demand, IMAX Enhanced has expanded its partnership with Rakuten TV, strengthening catalogue availability in Europe to include one hundred IMAX Enhanced titles arriving on service over the next six months.

"We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Xperi and IMAX Enhanced," said Sidharth Jayant, chief product officer for Rakuten. "Rakuten TV users will soon have the opportunity to experience more of their favorite blockbuster movies in IMAX Enhanced, taking movie nights to new heights with IMAX's exclusive expanded aspect ratio and IMAX signature sound by DTS."

"Rakuten TV is a valued partner and early adopter of IMAX Enhanced, delivering a truly differentiated and premium viewing experience for the most demanding fans," said Bill Neighbors, chief content officer for Xperi. "Enabling a robust slate of additional content on service truly showcases the ways in which we are championing extraordinary experiences for movie watchers."

The IMAX Enhanced releases will be available across eight European regions (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Norway, and Poland) through Rakuten TV.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2022, there were 1,694 IMAX theater systems (1,610 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX, IMAX Dome, IMAX 3D, IMAX 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX, The IMAX Experience, An IMAX Experience, An IMAX 3D Experience, IMAX DMR, DMR, Filmed For IMAX, IMAX LIVE, IMAX Enhanced, IMAX nXos and Films to the Fullest, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

About Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV is one of the leading Video On-Demand platforms in Europe that combines TVOD (Transactional video-on-demand), AVOD (Advertising video-on-demand), FAST channels (Free Ad-SupportedStreaming TV) and SVOD (Subscription video-on-demand).

The TVOD service offers an authentic cinematic experience with the latest releases to buy or rent in high audio and video quality. The SVOD service allows subscription to the premium service Starzplay. The advertising-supported offering comprises AVOD and FAST services. The AVOD service features more than 10,000 titles available on-demand, including films, documentaries and series from Hollywood and local studios, as well as the Rakuten Stories catalogue with Original and exclusive content. The FAST service consists of an extensive line-up of over 250 free linear channels from global networks, top European broadcasters and media groups, and the platform's own thematic channels with curated content. Rakuten TV is available in 43 European territories and currently reaches more than 110 million households via its branded remote-control button and pre-installed app in Smart TV devices.

www.rakuten.tv

Rakuten TV is part of Rakuten Group, Inc., one of the world's leading internet services companies, focusing on e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications. Rakuten is the official partner for the NBA'S Golden State Warriors, Davis Cup and Spartan Race.

