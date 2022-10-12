The commitment follows analysis this week which revealed a 52% increase in vacancies across the sector

Of Cera's recent recruits, 67% were from different sectors, bolstering the social care sector

Cera technology enables it to recruit, train, certify and deploy carers in a matter of day

Cera, Europe's largest provider of digital-first home healthcare, announces today that it is expediting the recruitment of 5,000 care workers in the UK. This comes in response to recent figures released this week which found that in the year to March there were 165,000 vacant roles in adult social care a rise of 52% on the previous year.

Through its tech-forward methods of recruiting carers, Cera has improved the conversion of applicants by 112%, brought down the cost of recruiting by 40%, and reduced the time to hire by 20%.

The company uses proprietary recruitment and learning development (L&D) technology to recruit, train, certify and deploy new professional carers in a matter of days. Applicants for professional carer roles do not need to hold specific skills or qualifications to apply for an advertised role at Cera. In fact, 67% of Cera's recent recruits were from outside the care sector, expanding the social care talent pool and giving thousands of people much-needed work during a cost-of-living crisis.

The majority of these roles will be on the frontline, providing healthcare services such as caring and nursing, in metropolitan areas including London and the West Midlands as well as regional areas such as Lancaster, Warrington and Lanarkshire.

On Cera's recruitment drive and the sector-wide vacancies, Martin Warnes, Director of Carer Acquisition at Cera, commented: "Given the decline in the number of posts filled in the care sector, we are taking urgent action. For too long, the social care system has been treated as the poorer sibling to the NHS. That's despite the number of people over the age of 85 being set to double in the next 25 years and a large proportion of this ageing population experiencing long-term and multimorbidity conditions that require more complex care.

"We need to encourage more people to consider a meaningful career in care, which is why we are expediting the recruitment of 5,000 carers into the sector. At Cera, we have created and implemented technology which allows carers to spend more time with the people they care for rather than working on unnecessary and tedious administration. It doesn't matter what stage of your career you're at, if you're reliable, empathetic and friendly, it's time to consider joining the caring profession."

During the pandemic, Cera partnered with the Department for Health and Social Care to establish Join Social Care, a pioneering recruitment platform that was built for the government at no additional cost, and leveraged for a nationwide social care recruitment campaign.

Cera's pioneering technology reduces hospitalisation rates by an unprecedented 52%, predicts up to 80% of hospitalisations seven days in advance, reduces patient falls by ~17%, urinary problems by ~47%, infections by ~15% and also helps to improve medication and prescription compliance in older patients by 35%. Its technology is used by 2,000+ companies, while Cera responds to more than 5,000 'high-risk' alerts among older and vulnerable people every day, drastically reducing hospitalisations and protecting vital NHS resources.

As the UK's largest digital-first home healthcare provider, Cera delivers more than 50,000 healthcare visits to older and vulnerable people up and down the country every single day. The company has delivered more than 25 million healthcare-at-home visits since it launched.

To apply for a role at Cera, please visit www.ceracare.co.uk

Ends

About Cera:

Cera is a digital-first home healthcare company delivering care, nursing, telehealth and repeat prescriptions. Cera's mission is to empower patients to live longer, better lives in the comfort of their own homes, saving the need to go to hospital. Cera has grown 100-fold in less than three years -making it one of the fastest growing businesses in Europe.

Cera's team of carers and nurses have delivered 25+ million at-home care appointments, visiting over 15,000 patients a day, on behalf of 300 NHS and Local Governments equivalent in capacity to 40 NHS hospitals or 1,000 care homes. Cera's technology is also used by over 2,000 care businesses that collectively deliver over 1 million at-home appointments per week.

Cera was co-founded by entrepreneur, physician and policy expert Dr Ben Maruthappu MBE, and its Advisory Board is Chaired by Sir David Behan, the former CEO of the Care Quality Commission. Cera's technology and network have been recognised by industry awards including Deloitte Fast 50 (#8 in 2021, #26 in 2020), Sunday Times Fast Track, Home Care Awards' Most Outstanding Home Care Provider. Ben was named as a finalist in Ernst Young's Entrepreneur of the Year Awards 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005813/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Katie Shuff

Email: katie.shuff@clarity.global

Phone: +44 785 2522 566