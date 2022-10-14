Data Bridge Market Research: Nanotechnology Market Size worth USD 60.86 Billion Globally with Excellent Compound Annual Growth Rate of 36% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, and Revenue Outlook

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 14, 2022/PRNewswire/ --Data Bridge Market research has recently published the comprehensive business research on " Nanotechnology Market" with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. This Nanotechnology market report makes available the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report also recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Further, the Nanotechnology market report also reviews key players, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies.







Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the nanotechnology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36% and at a USD 5.2 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 60.86 billion by 2029 during the forecast period. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Nanoscience and nanotechnology are the study of nanoparticles and devices that have applications in a variety of sectors, including chemical, biomedical, mechanical, and material science. The nanotechnology market includes the development and use of physical, chemical, and biological systems and technologies at scales ranging from single atoms to 100 nanometers.

The electrically conductive properties of polymer nanocomposites are also beneficial to semiconductors. Nanocomposites are used in a variety of end-use areas outside electronics and electrical, including building and construction, automotive, IT, energy, and packaging, where they have a number of marketed and potential uses. Nanotechnology plays an essential role in medicine by enabling prophylactics, diagnostics, and therapy of a variety of medical diseases.

In addition, the growing government funding initiatives and the modernization in the healthcare devices are further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the nanotechnology market in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the Nanotechnology Market are

Honeywell International Inc (US)

DuPont (US)

3M (US)

(US) Sioen Industries ( Germany )

) Kimberly-Clark (US)

Glen Raven Inc (US)

Derekduck Industries Corp. ( Taiwan )

) ANSELL LTD ( Australia )

) Lakeland Inc (US)

AEB (US)

ACS Material

LLC (US)

Eurofins Abraxis Inc (US)

Bruker Corporation (US)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

Nanosurf AG ( Switzerland )

) Nanoscience Instruments

Inc (US)

Hysitron (US) and Malvern Panalytical Ltd (UK) among others.

Recent Development

In September 2020 , Clene Nanomedicine Inc., based in the United States , has announced a merger with Tottenham Acquistion I Limited, which uses nanotechnology to produce possible therapeutic nanocatalyst for the treatment of neurodegenerative illnesses with antiviral applications. Clene's CNM-Au8 will be advanced into Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials as a result of the combination. The goal of CNM-Au8 is to provide a therapy for neurogenetic illnesses like Parkinson's.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Nanotechnology Market [Global - Broken-down into regions]

[Global - Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends - Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Nanotechnology Market Scope and Market Size

The nanotechnology industry is segmented on the basis of product, application, type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Type

Nano Composites

Nano Materials

Nano Tools

Nano Devices

Others

By Application

Healthcare

Environment

Energy

Food and Agriculture

Information and Technology

Others

By End User Industry

Electronics

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Others

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The nanotechnology market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, end user industry, application and type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the nanotechnology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the nanotechnology market due to the increase in the occurrence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the growing patient and healthcare practitioners and increase in the occurrence of several nanotechnology will further boost the growth of the nanotechnology market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the nanotechnology market due to the rise in the application and investments on nanotechnology. Moreover, the increase in the adoption of nanotechnology in medical diagnosis and increasing government research and development funding on the development of miniature technological devices is further anticipated to propel the growth of the nanotechnology market in the region in the coming years

Key Industry Drivers

Increase in the research and development activities

Numerous research and development organisations are working on new nanomaterial applications for COVID-19 and other viral illnesses detection, prevention, and treatment. Because of their antibacterial, antioxidant, and anticancer capabilities, nanomaterials are rapidly being employed in biomedical and imaging applications, implants, photothermal therapy, and drug delivery.

Rising demand of nanotechnology based devices

The government spends substantially in nanotechnology in order to lead technological growth around the world. The National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) initiative coordinates development on nanomaterials.

Growing adoption of nanotechnology in medical diagnosis

Increase in the adoption of nanotechnology in medical diagnosis and imaging. In the field of biomedical research, nanotechnology is being used against COVID-19, including several vaccinations that use nanoparticles as an adjuvant based on the encapsulation of the active ingredient of certain medications.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Nanotechnology Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Nanotechnology Market, By Type

8. Global Nanotechnology Market, By Application

9. Global Nanotechnology Market, By End User

10. Global Nanotechnology Market, By Region

11. Global Nanotechnology Market: Company Landscape

12. SWOT Analyses

13. Company Profile

14. Questionnaires

15. Related Reports

The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

1. Who are the global key players of Nanotechnology industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

2. What are the types and applications of Nanotechnology? What is the market share of each type and application?

3. What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Nanotechnology? What is the manufacturing process of Nanotechnology?

4. Economic impact on Nanotechnology industry and development trend of Nanotechnology industry.

5. What are the key factors driving the global Nanotechnology industry?

6. What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Nanotechnology market?

7. What are the Nanotechnology market challenges to market growth?

8. What are the Nanotechnology market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Nanotechnology market?

