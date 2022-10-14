DOAS Market Worth $5.9 Billion USD by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DOAS Market is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2022 to USD 5.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.8%, during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Improving government regulations, higher adoption of DOAS for residential and commercial applications, and a growing focus on indoor air quality are among the key factors expected to boost the growth of the DOAS market in the next five years. During the forecast period, the development of the DOAS market for new construction types is expected to create high demand as construction activities are growing globally.





DOAS with 20-40 ton capacity to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.

DOAS vary in size or capacity range for various applications and building dimensions. The demand for 20-40 ton DOAS is expected to be the highest in 2022 and remain the same during the forecast period. The 20-40 ton DOAS segment is likely to grow because they are preferred in regions with water scarcity; they are portable and can be easily installed on the roof; they reduce indoor noise and are among the most efficient and energy-saving models. The 20-40 ton DOAS are preferred for residential and commercial use. Additionally, as the number of startups and small and medium-sized companies is increasing globally, the preference for 20-40 ton DOAS is higher.

Heating requirement of DOAS to lead the market in 2022.

DOAS units bring fresh air into a building independent of heating or cooling efforts. Heating equipment is a critical part of DOAS, which maintains the optimum temperature in an enclosed space or a building. The heating segment is expected to be driven by higher demand from residential and commercial buildings. China is one of the key markets driving the demand for the heating requirement from DOAS equipment. Furthermore, as conventional heating systems take up to 35% of the energy consumed within a building, energy-efficient DOAS are being implemented to improve the building's energy efficiency.

Asia Pacific to hold significant opportunities for DOAS market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the leading DOAS market for commercial and residential verticals, with major demand driven by countries such as China and Japan. Asia Pacific is predicted to offer ample opportunities for the growth of the DOAS market during the forecast period attributable to large investments and increasing real estate development activities. Increasing construction activities, rising population, and changing climate conditions are among the major factors contributing to the market growth in this region. Several government regulations, acts, and associations support the adoption of DOAS in Asia Pacific, driving the DOAS market.

Major vendors in the DOAS market include Johnson Controls (Ireland), Trane Technologies (Ireland), Carrier Global (US), Daikin (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), and Greenheck Fan (US), among others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

