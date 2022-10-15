Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie Rose" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (See Press Release dated September 22, 2022 ). The Company has issued an aggregate of 79,000,001 Units at a price of C$0.03 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,370,000.03. Each Unit consists of one common share and one half of one (½) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant").

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of C$0.05 per Common Share at any time prior to October 14, 2024. If the volume-weighted average price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange over the preceding 20 trading days is greater than C$0.15, the Company can elect to accelerate the term of the Warrants to 30 calendar days following the date a press release announcing the notice of acceleration is issued.

Mike Griffiths, CEO, President and Director, said: "The fundraising for our North Queensland Vanadium Project has been a tremendous success, and its completion is a great milestone in the development of the Company. We are now well funded to advance our critical Vanadium project towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) - planning is well underway with the next phases of drilling and metallurgical test work being the focus of our efforts over the next 6 to 8 months."

Of the total proceeds raised, $220,000 will be paid to Non-Arm's Length Parties, up to $60,000 toward Investor Relations Activities, and the balance to be used to further exploration, resource confirmation and geological sampling & testing and for general working capital purposes as set out below.

Forward 12-month Period Non-Arm's Length Parties

$220,000 Investor Relations Activities

$60,000 Corporate G&A & Expenses

$150,000 Total Corporate Expenses

$430,000

Project Expenditures General Project Expenses

$195,000 Drilling& assaying

$400,000* Consultants

$220,000 Metallurgical Test Work

$525,000* Environmental Studies

$250,000* Engineering Studies

$220,000 Total Project Expenditures

$1,810,000





* Indicates specific expenditure of >10% of Proceeds

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of issue.

In connection with the closing, the Company will pay a cash fee of C$123,000 and issue 4,100,000 warrants (the "Finders' Warrants") to eligible Finders. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.05 per share any time prior to October 14, 2024.

The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

Corporate Update

The Company also announces that Mr. Robert Kirtlan has resigned from the Company's board of directors effective immediately. The directors and the management team would like to thank Mr. Kirtlan for his valuable contributions and guidance over many years and wish him well in his future endeavours.

As part of its new battery metals focus, Currie Rose has launched a new website, where investors can get additional information on the North Queensland Vanadium Project as well as vanadium applications and markets.

About Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Currie Rose is a publicly traded battery metals explorer and developer focused on identifying high-value assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's immediate focus is the advanced North Queensland Vanadium Project in Queensland, Australia. Please visit our website at www.currierose.com .

For additional information, please contact:

Mike Griffiths, CEO

Office: 905-688-9115 ext. 104

Email: info@currierose.com

Iryna Zheliasko, Investor Relations

Office: 905-688-9115 ext. 322

Email: communications@currierose.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements about the closing of the transaction, expected terms of the transaction, the number of securities of Currie Rose that may be issued in connection with the transaction, and the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140581