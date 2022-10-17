Statera BioPharma, Inc.: Statera Biopharma Announces Signing of a Binding MOU with Holobeam Technologies to Gain Access to Holobeam's Disruptive Diagnostic Imaging and Therapeutic Technology for Cancer Patients

FORT COLLINS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) (the "Company" or "Statera Biopharma"), a biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, today announced the signing of a binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Holobeam Technologies, Inc. ("Holobeam"). Holobeam is the world leader in creating the next generation of holographic medical imaging and therapeutic technologies for the early detection and treatment of cancer and other diseases using their newly patented Holographic Energy Teleportation (HET) technology. This breakthrough technology will enable cancer detection years earlier than conventional methods, when it is far easier to cure, as well as the detection and elimination of metastasis, the main killer of cancer patients.

Under the terms of the MOU, Statera will acquire a 25% interest in Holobeam for access to their technology to assist in the identification of the cancers before they clinically manifest themselves and assist in the targeting of Statera drugs specifically to the site of the cancer in concentrations that would not be possible under normal dosing. The MOU provides for an exclusivity period of sixty (60) days for negotiating and finalizing a definitive agreement.

Michael Handley, President & Chief Executive Officer of Statera, said, "Holobeam's breakthrough technology will enable earlier detection of cancers before they run rampant throughout the body, giving Statera's therapies a greater chance of succeeding in stopping the cancer." Furthermore, Michael Handley stated, "Holobeam's technology also has the potential to precisely deliver focused energy to the tumor cells thus making them more susceptible to therapeutic intervention."

Gene Dolgoff, Chief Executive Officer of Holobeam, said, "I am pleased to have the opportunity to work with Michael Handley and Statera on this exciting venture. Our strategic alliance will empower both companies in important ways, allowing us to advance medical diagnostics and treatment to new heights, opening a new door to safer and more effective disease detection and treatment for the pet as well as human medical markets."

Gene added, "My experiences, and those of others on our team that worked with me at Fonar Corporation, where the world's first commercial MRI was developed, will serve as an important foundation for the development of medical diagnostic imaging and treatment to a dramatic new level with this new alliance. Statera shares our commitment to improving people's lives through breakthrough advances in medicine."

About Statera Biopharma

Statera Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. Statera Biopharma has a large platform of toll-like receptor (TLR) drugs with TLR2, TLR4, TLR7 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod/GP532. TLRs are a class of protein that plays a key role in the innate immune system. Statera Biopharma is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a robust and durable response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. Statera Biopharma has clinical programs for Crohn's disease (STAT-201), hematology (STAT-600/Entolimod), multiple cancers (STAT-300 series) and COVID-19 (STAT-205) in addition to potential expansion into fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. To learn more about Statera Biopharma, please visit www.staterabiopharma.com.

About Holobeam Technologies

Holobeam Technologies Inc. is an early-stage New York med-tech company developing new devices and techniques for the early detection and treatment of cancers and other diseases using its patented HET (Holographic Energy Teleportation) technology. Our revolutionary new technology uses holography in a new way to teleport energy to precisely-selected microscopic locations, without appearing to pass through the intervening space (which, after all, is the purpose of teleportation). Thus, HET allows us to send energy to tissue regions, or even individual cells, within a patient, one at a time, to gather data about the chemistry, biology, physics, metabolic status, malignancy, and disease condition at each point. The obtained data enables us to produce real-time color holographic 3-D imagery, still or moving, for early diagnosis.

This capability also allows us to generate heat within the patient, just at precisely-selected locations, to enhance therapies like radiation treatment, chemotherapy, and hyperthermia, providing treatment (even during diagnosis) with greatly improved efficacy, along with utmost safety, eliminating side effects. Our breakthrough will also allow for successful treatment of tumors that are currently inoperable and generally untreatable, such as glioblastoma multiforme, without side effects. Due to the technology's microscopic high-resolution capability, metastasizing cancer cells and stem cells will be able to be located and destroyed before patients reach a "point of no return," when treatments can no longer save them. Metastasis currently kills nearly 95% of all patients that die from cancer.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's expected clinical development timeline for the Company's product candidates, future financial position, business strategy, new products, budgets, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, regulatory approvals, the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "should," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on the current expectations about future events held by management. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual future results may differ materially from those discussed here for various reasons. The Company discusses many of these risks under the heading "Risk Factors" in the proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on June 10, 2021, as updated by the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments.

