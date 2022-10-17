Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - Myriad Metals Corp. (CSE: MMC) ("Myriad" or the "Company") announced that it has issued an aggregate of 1,500,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Each option is exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for five years from the date of grant.

Certain directors and officers of the Company received stock options, and such issuance of stock options is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). This is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of such issuance of stock options does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

About the Company

Myriad is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company with an option to earn a 100% interest in over 1,800 km2 of uranium exploration licenses in the Tim Mersoi Basin, Niger. Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) contact the Company by telephone at 778.999.7030, or refer to the Company web-site, at www.myriadmetalscorp.com.

