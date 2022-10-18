Frost & Sullivan: How Companies Can Empower Digital Transformation and Enhance Customer Experience

Microsoft has established a marketing technology strategy that emphasizes using a partner's best-in-class tools to meet changing needs of customers, as part of its digital transformation efforts

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation is a driver for IT investments and also a top challenge for business managers. Industry trends include adapting to new work models and customer expectations, increasing capacity to respond to higher demands, enhancing eCommerce and related marketing capabilities, managing security and compliance, and accelerating digital customer engagement. The digital experience itself is constantly changing, and companies need to address the challenges ahead by creating new initiatives.

Integrated communications; unified collaboration tools; and content management software improve customer interactions, experiences, and value chains. Deploying the right tools can help organizations succeed in an increasingly online, always-on multi-device world. Customers need to be able to engage with a company on any channel, at any time, and on any device, all while getting a consistent and seamless experience. To stay competitive, companies need to meet customer expectations, even as they are continuously changing.

Customer experience (CX) priorities include delivering excellent interactions via mobile devices, building brand loyalty, protection from security threats, ensuring customer trust, and integrating digital or social channels. Organizations must adopt customer experience management (CXM) for contextual, personalized, and responsive customer interactions based on changing consumer demand. Marketing technology (Martech) enables marketing and sales teams to have the data and information they need in a timely manner to drive conversions and increase sales, while expanding content creation and automating manual processes.

Migrating to the cloud enables speeding up adoption, managing and securing data, lowering costs, and delivering modern business applications. Microsoft's online storefront integrates Adobe Experience Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Azure to create a more efficient content-management experience for developers and a more effective, accessible, and intuitive interface, to meet changing needs of customers and businesses.

Some of the benefits of Microsoft's online storefront integration:

Core content and digital asset management

Customer interaction and targeting

Marketing campaign management, analytics, and reporting

Creation of scalable, personalized, content-led experiences.

