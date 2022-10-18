Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

18 October 2022

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 29,953 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 206.239 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury.

Total Voting Rights

Following this transaction, the Company's issued share capital is 334,363,825 Ordinary Shares, of which 15,210,445 shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 319,153,380 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the purposes of calculating whether or not they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323