Fact.MR: Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Market to Register 7% CAGR Amid Rising Efforts By Government to Prevent Drug Abuse

Rising Preference for Strips Over Slab and Cassettes to Create Lucrative Prospects for Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Companies

The rapid oral fluid screening devices market research report published by Fact.MR delves into key observations concerning prominent expansion parameters prevailing across key segments for the upcoming decade. It provides details about growth drivers, trends, and opportunities across leading segments, including drug type, forms, product type, end user, and region.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rapid oral fluid screening devices market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2018-2028). Rising incidence of alcohol and drug misuse across the world is the key factor providing impetus to the growth in rapid oral fluid screening devices market.





Similarly, stringent regulations put into place for mandatory drug & alcohol testing is expected to bolster the demand in the market over the forecast period (2018-2028). Subsequently, increased usage of fluid screening devices by physicians and hospital-based laboratories to carry out diagnostic operations will aid the growth.

Governments in numerous nations are working on evaluating strategies to lessen the threat of drug and alcohol misuse. This is expected to push the demand for rapid oral fluid screening devices during the forecast period. Furthermore, as technology becomes easier to build and is subject to limited laws, the market is becoming more accessible to new players.

In terms of forms, the strips are expected to be the dominant segment as end-users prefer them over swabs and cassettes due to their attractive benefits. Strips are predicted to provide a better solution as compared to other types due to their ease of mobility and convenience.

They are also less expensive than swabs and cassettes, which is why a significant number of people choose to use them. Aside from the benefits of the strips, another set of variables driving the growth of the target segment is the increased necessity for screening drugs and alcohol owing to increased usage and addiction.

Regionally, North America is predicted to lead the global rapid oral fluid screening devices market during the projection period. This can be attributed to the ever-increasing instances of drug abuse & alcoholism, increasing efforts of the government to prevent drug abuse and availability of advanced products.

Key Takeaways:

Based on forms, strips segment will continue to lead the global rapid oral fluid screening devices market during the forecast period.

The 6-panel saliva test kits category contributed more than 30% of revenue share in 2017 and it is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

and it is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period. North America will continue to remain at the top of the ladder in the global rapid oral fluid screening devices market through 2028.

will continue to remain at the top of the ladder in the global rapid oral fluid screening devices market through 2028. South Asia rapid oral fluid screening devices market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the next ten years.

rapid oral fluid screening devices market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the next ten years. The U.S. rapid oral fluid screening devices market is likely to grow at a robust pace during the projected period.

Growth Drivers:

Rising alcohol & drug consumption along with implementation of stringent regulations for mandatory drug & alcohol testing is expected to boost the rapid oral fluid screening devices market.

Increased prescription drug abuse is expected to fuel the expansion of the rapid oral fluid screening devices market during the forecast period.

Rapid transition from lab-based screening to disposable devices is expected to push the demand for rapid oral fluid screening devices during the projected period.

Restraints:

Shorter window of detection with rapid oral fluid screening devices is restraining the growth of the market.

The growth will also be hampered by a lack of knowledge about the existence of advanced rapid saliva screening devices.

High expenses associated with research and development capabilities will stymie market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the rapid oral fluid screening devices market are adopting strategies such as new product launches and approvals, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations to increase their sales and expand their global footprint.

For instance,

In 2018 , Premium Biotech Inc. received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for two additional oral fluid assays, Oxycodone and Methadone for OralTox, their patented rapid oral fluid drug screen device.

, Premium Biotech Inc. received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for two additional oral fluid assays, Oxycodone and Methadone for OralTox, their patented rapid oral fluid drug screen device. In March 2021 , to provide customers with the most recent advancement in fast oral drug testing, Data Facts, a top provider of domestic and international background screening solutions, announced a partnership with Premier Biotech.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Abbott Laboratories

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Oranoxis Inc.

Premier Biotech, Inc.

SCREEN ITALIA SRL

UCP Biosciences, Inc.

Securetec Detektions-Systeme AG

MEDACX Ltd.

AccuBioTech Co. Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global rapid oral fluid screening devices market for the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of rapid oral fluid screening devices through detailed segmentation as follows:

Drug Type:

Alcohol

Marijuana (THC)

Opioids

Cocaine

Amphetamines

Methamphetamines

Benzodiazepines

Others

Forms:

Cassettes

Swabs

Strips

Product Type:

1- Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits

4- Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits

5- Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits

6- Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits

7- Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits

8- Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits

9- Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits

10- Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits

12- Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits

End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Forensic Laboratories

Private Employers

Home Care Settings

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Report

What is the projected value of the rapid oral fluid screening devices market in 2018?

At what rate will the global rapid oral fluid screening devices market grow until 2028?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the rapid oral fluid screening devices market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global rapid oral fluid screening devices market during 2018-2028?

Which are the factors driving the rapid oral fluid screening devices market during the forecast period?

