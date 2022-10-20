UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.: U.S. Beauty Device Market to Witness Robust CAGR during 2021-2027| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, theU.S. Beauty Device Market was valued at more than USD 17.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Type (Hair Removal, Cleansing, Acne Treatment, Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Therapy and Photorejuvenation, Oxygen/Facial Steaming, Hair Growth, Others); Application (Salon, Spa, and At-home); Region/Country.





The U.S. Beauty Device market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the U.S. Beauty Device market. The U.S. Beauty Device market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the U.S. Beauty Device market at the Country levels.

Market Overview

The advancement in product technology and the rising aging population of the U.S. rises which is associated with the increasing concerns related to wrinkles in the female population of the nation is an important factor to influence the beauty market in the U.S. As per the US census bureau, the female population around 50% of women aged between 30 and 44 years in 2020. Furthermore, various factors such as hormonal imbalance can cause conditions like hirsutism which is responsible for excessive body hair growth and also significantly contributes to the market for aesthetic devices in the U.S.

The U.S. Beauty Device market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on type, the market is segmented into hair removal, cleansing, acne treatment, light-emitting diode (led) therapy and photorejuvenation, oxygen/facial steaming, hair growth, and others. The hair removal segment generated significant revenue in the U.S. market owing to the presence of a wide range of products and the advent of novel and improved methods that are quick, painless, and more effective procedures such as laser hair removal treatment.

Based on application, the market is segmented into the salon, spa, and at-home. The at-home device segment is expected to grab significant market share in the U.S. beauty device market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the development of lightweight, and portable devices. Furthermore, the demand is also increasing due to the lesser complex and easy availability of the devices. Additionally, the lower cost of the home-based products is also responsible for the significant market share of the segment during the forecast period.

U.S. Beauty Device Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

California

Texas

Florida

New York

Pennsylvania

Others

For a better understanding of the market, the report provides a detailed analysis of major states in the U.S. including California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and others. New York state constitutes a significant market owing to the presence of the major players in the state. The increasing disposable income of the people is one of the major factors for the state to have a significant market share. The endorsement by Hollywood stars also significantly contributed to the considerable growth of the state in the U.S beauty devices market. the home care monitoring and diagnostics industry owing to the presence of well-established market players and frequent product launches in the region.

The major players targeting the market include

Panasonic Corporation

Lumenis Ltd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

TRIA Beauty Inc.

Home Skinovations Ltd.

Bioptik Technology Inc.

Carol Cole Company Inc.

L'Oréal SA

Candela Corporation

YA-MAN LTD.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the U.S. Beauty Device market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the U.S. Beauty Device market?

Which factors are influencing the U.S. Beauty Device market over the forecast period?

What are the challenges, threats, and risks in the U.S. Beauty Device market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the U.S. Beauty Device market?

What are the demanding regions of the U.S. Beauty Device market?

What will be the market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography.

U.S. Beauty Device Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 20% Market size 2020 USD 17.6 billion States analysis United States Major contributing region New York to Dominate the U.S. Beauty Device Market Key countries covered California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and others Companies profiled Panasonic Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., TRIA Beauty Inc., Home Skinovations Ltd., Carol Cole Company Inc., L'Oréal SA, Candela Corporation, YA-MAN LTD., MTG Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and LightStim. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Type; By Application; By Region/Country

