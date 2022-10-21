Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

21 October 2022

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Dividend Declaration



Picton today announces an interim dividend payment in respect of the financial period from 1 July 2022 to 30 September 2022, maintained at 0.875 pence per share.

The dividend timetable is set out below:

Ex-Dividend Date - 3 November 2022

Record Date - 4 November 2022

Pay Date - 30 November 2022

The dividend of 0.875 pence per share will be designated as a property income distribution ('PID').

