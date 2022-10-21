Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native investment management software and services, today announced that it will report its third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, Enfusion will host a conference call at 2:00 PM (PT) 5:00 PM (ET) on Thursday, November 10, 2022, during which management will discuss third quarter results and provide commentary on business performance and financial guidance. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks. To access this call, dial (844) 200-6205 (domestic) or (929) 526-1599 (international). The conference ID number is 826984. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Enfusion's website, http://ir.enfusion.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 750+ investment managers from ten global offices spanning five continents.

