Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Notification of a Transaction

24 October 2022
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transaction
The Company has been notified that on 24 October 2022, Nick Train purchased 2,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 799 pence per share.
As a result of the transaction, Mr Train now holds interests in a total of 4,679,639 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 2.2% of the Company's issued share capital.
