Healthcare Cyber Security Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 31.4 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 16.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The growing importance of cyber-security, the increasing frequency of cyber-attacks, and increasing regulations related to data security and privacy, etc. factors have driven the growth of the Healthcare Cyber Security Market in recent years.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Healthcare Cyber Security Market size was valued at USD 8.9 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 31.4 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market Overview

Cybersecurity helps in protecting networks, systems, and programs from virtual attacks. Virtual attacks involve attempts to access information, take charge of the networks and systems, or corrupt the programs. In healthcare data, which involves a patient's medical history and personal information, cyber security attacks are one of the biggest risk factors. In current days, when health records are being stored digitally, having healthcare professionals who are aware of possible security risks is extremely important. Data breaches are extremely damaging to the organization's reputation as it damages its image and reputation in the eyes of its customers. It is also damaging to the country's security as the personal data of its citizens get accessed by attackers.

Due to the rising frequency of cyber attacks, the demand for cybersecurity services in healthcare has gone up in recent years. Healthcare professionals are getting more aware of the security of health records and patient information stored on their systems and servers. The increased healthcare budget is also an important factor behind the growing demand for healthcare cybersecurity services. Governments are also implementing such security measures to protect healthcare data. During the forecast period, technological advancements in cybersecurity are expected to fuel this growth even further.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, McAfee, Symantec Corporation, FireEye, Intel Corporation, Kaspersky, IBM, NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION, and Atos SE.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market On the basis of Threat, Offering, Security Type, End-User, and Geography.

Healthcare Cyber Security Market, By Threat

Ransomware



Malware & Spyware



Phishing & Spear Phishing

Healthcare Cyber Security Market, By Offering

Solutions



Services

Healthcare Cyber Security Market, By Security Type

Network Security



Endpoint Security



Application Security



Cloud Security

Healthcare Cyber Security Market, By End-User

Healthcare Providers



Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Cyber Security Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

