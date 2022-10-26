Fact.MR: Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market to Exceed US$ 3.4 Billion by 2027 Amid Rising Prevalence of Degenerative and Chronic Illnesses

Anesthesia Monitoring Devices to Be Extensively Utilized by Hospitals & Clinics Worldwide to Provide Painless Surgery

Fact.MR's latest report on the anesthesia monitoring devices market provides a 10-year forecast through 2022 & beyond. The report further explicates crucial dynamics such as drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the market. To present the information in a vivid way, the report is segmented into product type, end user, and region.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anesthesia monitoring devices market is projected to grow from US$ 2.2 Billion in 2022 to US$ 3.4 Billion in 2027. As per the study, overall sales are slated to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period (2022-2027).





Increasing number of surgical cases is likely to drive growth in the anesthesia monitoring devices market during the forecast period. Rising technological advancements and developments in the field of anesthetic delivery technology are also expected to drive growth in the anesthesia monitoring devices market. Moreover, surging desire for patients to undergo pain-free surgical operations is anticipated to support the expansion of the anesthesia monitoring devices market.

Rising prevalence of degenerative diseases and chronic illnesses has resulted in an increased dependence on surgeries and treatments. As a result of the rising need for continuous monitoring, the anesthesia monitoring devices market is set to expand.

Integrated devices developed by key players come with decision support and advanced monitoring capabilities that not only measure complicated parameters, including inhalation anesthetics, end-tidal carbon dioxide, oxygen concentrations, and transcutaneous oxygen saturation, but also provide data analysis to help doctors make surgical and therapeutic intervention decisions.

By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment is projected to lead the global anesthesia monitoring devices market during the forecast period. Emergence of technologically advanced equipment and instruments to serve to a larger population base with maximum patient comfort is expected to drive the segment. Key companies are set to distribute their in-house products in hospitals with the presence of advantageous reimbursement regulations for hospital procedures.

Furthermore, North America is anticipated to emerge as the most lucrative market for anesthesia monitoring devices due to increasing need for patient safety, rising awareness among patients and physicians about non-invasive surgeries, and favorable government support in the region. The U.S. is estimated to remain at the forefront in North America in terms of share amid presence of a good reimbursement network in the country.

Key Takeaways:

China anesthesia monitoring devices market is expected to showcase steady growth at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

anesthesia monitoring devices market is expected to showcase steady growth at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The anaesthesia monitoring devices market in the U.S. is currently worth US$ 480 Million in terms of valuation.

in terms of valuation. Based on product type, the advanced anesthesia monitors segment is likely to generate a revenue of nearly US$ 1.4 Billion by the end of 2027.

by the end of 2027. Demand for anaesthesia monitoring devices is set to surge among hospitals and clinics by 2027 with growing rate of hospitalization.

The global anesthesia monitoring devices market is expected to showcase considerable growth at a CAGR of 9.1% during the evaluation period.

Growth Drivers:

Emergence of automated record-keeping systems will drive the demand for anesthesia monitoring devices.

High demand for continuous perioperative monitoring due to rising geriatric population prone to diseases is projected to boost the market.

Restraints:

General anesthesia can lead to side effects such as sore throat, confusion for a few days, chills, and vomiting, which may hamper demand in the market.

Some people can inherit malignant hyperthermia, which is a deadly reaction to anesthesia that can occur during surgeries, thereby hindering the market.

Competitive Landscape:

To accomplish growth in the global anesthesia monitoring devices market, key companies are employing a wide variety of methods, including new collaborative advancements, product approvals, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships, among others.

For instance,

In March 2022 , BioIntelliSense, a clinical intelligence firm, expanded its remote care technology portfolio with the introduction of BioButton, a new rechargeable wearable monitoring gadget.

BioIntelliSense, a clinical intelligence firm, expanded its remote care technology portfolio with the introduction of BioButton, a new rechargeable wearable monitoring gadget. In November 2021 , MDoloris Medical Systems received regulatory approval in Japan for their HFVI MOC-9 high-frequency variability index monitor. According to reports, the HFVI MOC-9 technology is Japan's first monitoring solution for patients undergoing analgosedation and anesthesia.

MDoloris Medical Systems received regulatory approval in for their HFVI MOC-9 high-frequency variability index monitor. According to reports, the HFVI MOC-9 technology is first monitoring solution for patients undergoing analgosedation and anesthesia. In August 2020 , Getinge received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for two devices, namely, the Flow-e and Flow-c anesthesia systems. These solutions are capable of providing tailored anesthetic delivery for even the most difficult patients, ranging from infants and paediatrics to the morbidly obese.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Mindray Medical International Limited

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Masimo Corporation

Monitor Mask Inc.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Schiller AG

Pfizer Inc.

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Criticare Systems Inc.

HEYER Medical AG

Infinium Medical Inc.

Acoma Medical Industry Co. Ltd.

Siare Engineering International Group S.r.l.

Danmeter A/S

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Fukuda Denshi

UTAS Co.

IRadimed Corporation

General Meditech Inc.

Medtronic

More Valuable Insights on Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global anesthesia monitoring devices market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of anesthesia monitoring devices through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product Type:

Basic Anaesthesia Monitors

Integrated Anesthesia Workstations

Advanced Anesthesia Monitors

Gas Monitors



Standalone Capnography Monitors



Monitors for Depth of Anesthesia



MRI-compatible Anesthesia Monitors

Other Product Types

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Report

What is the projected value of the anesthesia monitoring devices market in 2022?

At what rate will the global anesthesia monitoring devices market grow until 2027?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the anesthesia monitoring devices market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global anesthesia monitoring devices market during 2022-2027?

Which are the factors driving the anesthesia monitoring devices market during the forecast period?

