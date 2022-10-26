Anzeige
26.10.2022
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, October 26

26 October 2022

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company will be held by means of an Electronic Facility on Monday, 21 November 2022 at 12.00 noon. The 2022 AGM will be a fully virtual meeting by means of an Electronic Facility and Shareholders are invited to participate in the AGM electronically via Microsoft Teams.

The notice of this meeting, which includes an explanation of the items of business to be considered at the meeting and on how to participate in the AGM electronically, has now been circulated to Shareholders and is available on the Company's website. The full Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 July 2022 can also be found on the Company's website - www.mlcapman.com/manchester-london-investment-trust-plc.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

