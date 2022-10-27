The acquisition will enable the secure remote access provider to branch out beyond graphical screen sharing and into remote management

RealVNC, the most secure remote access solution on the market, acquired RPort, a remote management software that immediately boosts the efficiency of IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs). The acquisition will enable RealVNC to branch out beyond graphical screen sharing and into remote management.

RPort enables users to manage their entire infrastructure via a web browser, the command line, or programmatically through a REST API. This includes inventory management, dynamic device grouping, remote and scheduled script execution, device telemetry and flexible connectivity management. For example, a bulk update task targeted at 20 Windows devices could take up to 2 hours when executed individually in interactive screen sharing sessions. The same task could be achieved with RPort technology in less than 2 minutes.

The technology is highly complementary to RealVNC's VNC Connect and will be integrated as an add-on for existing RealVNC subscribers in early 2023. It will also be provided as a standalone subscription under RealVNC's brand. RealVNC will support flexible deployment options, similar to its current offering with VNC Connect, launching with both on-premise and fully-managed/hosted offerings.

With this acquisition, RealVNC will soon offer a comprehensive IoT device management platform to their customers. One of the largest challenges IT and field service professionals face is managing large fleets of devices deployed across the globe. When combined with RPort technology, RealVNC will help them master the unique challenges that arise in these environments for example, when a user managing thousands of devices needs to execute a remote script on all of them programmatically without logging into each device.

"We are excited about the immense opportunities that RPort brings to RealVNC and its customers," said Adam Greenwood-Byrne, CEO of RealVNC. "There are some really exciting plans in the works thanks to RPort's technology and we cannot wait to bring them to market in the early part of 2023."

RealVNC also announced that RPort's creator innovator, Thorsten Kramm, will be joining the team full-time as VP Software Incubator and will be responsible for leading the company's IoT program.

"I am thrilled to be joining a team so focused on the future of efficient remote management of all kinds of devices. The exponentially increasing numbers of connected devices demand new methods of management beyond access via interactive, one-to-one screen sharing," said Thorsten Kramm.

RPort is currently open source, and RealVNC is committing to continue to pursue an open-core approach. RealVNC will offer more advanced features as paid "plugins" added to the foundational RPort engine, which will remain open source. Current RPort users can expect updates to the open source core along with options to extend it into a commercial product, all with the level of professional technical support that RealVNC has become known for.

ABOUT REALVNC

RealVNC's secure remote access and management software is used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Their software helps organizations to cut costs and improve the experience when supporting remote devices and applications, as well as enabling a generation of remote workers. RealVNC is the UK-based, original inventor of VNC remote access software and the associated RFB protocol, and they support an unrivaled mix of desktop, mobile, and embedded platforms.

ABOUT RPORT

RPort is an open-source remote access and remote management solution that facilitates the management of remote servers without the hassle of VPNs, chained SSH connections, jump-hosts, or the use of commercial tools like TeamViewer and its clones. RPort is a server/client architecture that establishes permanent or on-demand secure tunnels to devices inside protected intranets behind a strong firewall. All operating systems provide well-established mechanisms for remote management the most widely used being SSH and Remote Desktop. RPort secures them and makes them more easily accessible from the outside.

The technology also provides efficient remote management through command execution, task scheduling, scripting and device monitoring. All actions can be performed from a web browser, and on many machines in parallel without any interactive logins.

