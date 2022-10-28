Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for RightBridge Ventures Group AB (529/22)

Referring to the bulletin from RightBridge Ventures Group AB's annual general meeting, held on September 29, 2022, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:25. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Nov 2, 2022. The order book will not change. Short name: RIGHTB Terms: Reverse split: 1:25 Current ISIN: SE0016785513 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 1, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0019070749 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Nov 2, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.