Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
57413416
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CY6N ISIN: SE0016785513 Ticker-Symbol: K0B 
Frankfurt
28.10.22
08:26 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTBRIDGE VENTURES GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTBRIDGE VENTURES GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.10.2022 | 09:05
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for RightBridge Ventures Group AB (529/22)

Referring to the bulletin from RightBridge Ventures Group AB's annual general
meeting, held on September 29, 2022, the company will carry out a reverse stock
split in relations 1:25. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with
effect from Nov 2, 2022. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 RIGHTB       
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:25
Current ISIN:                SE0016785513    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 1, 2022    
New ISIN code:                SE0019070749    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Nov 2, 2022    

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
RIGHTBRIDGE VENTURES GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.