Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited: Dental Services Market to be Worth USD 11.06 Billion by 2028: Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Equipment Market accounted for USD 6.48 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to be USD 11.06 Billion by 2028 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.93%.





Growing dental tourism and growing demand for cosmetic industry are the major factors driving the growth of the dental equipment market in developing nations. Favourable government policies in emerging market region provide significant growth opportunities for Multinationals corporation to expand their presence in the new emerging market like India.

Dental Equipment Market: Market Scope

The global dental equipment market is going to be a market which is going to be valued at a higher rate and it will be growing at a rate which is going to compound at a good rate annually in the coming years. The dental equipment tools are used for the examination, manipulation, treatment and restoration of any of the oral ailments. There are factors like an increase in the geriatric population which suffers from the oral diseases or the evolving medical tourism related to the dental treatment and the introduction of many initiatives for the public oral health care are few of the enablers for this market.

Dental Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major companies in the global dental equipment market are Planmeca Oy; A-Dec Inc.; Patterson Companies Inc; Dentsply Sirona; GC Corporation; Straumann; Biolase Inc.; Danaher Corporation; Carestream Health Inc and 3M EPSE. The major companies are working on creating a good infrastructure all over the world as they can then cater to a bigger population with the most innovative methodologies.

Dental Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

In terms of the segmentation, it is the dental systems and parts segment which is going to account for the biggest share in the market and provide the greatest growth rate in the coming years. This is a market which is segmented into the dental radiology equipment, dental systems, dental lasers and parts and the hygiene maintenance devices.

Moreover, the global dental systems and other parts are segmented into the instrument delivery systems, compressors, cone beam CT systems, electrosurgical equipment and other systems and parts. These are devices which can be called tools to carry out the dentistry procedures. The performance and the functionality of the systems and the parts are major factors for a major treatment. A huge driver for this segment is the advancement in the research and development and the resultant technological upgradation.

By Product

Diagnostic Dental Equipment

Dental Radiology Equipment Market (Product)

Extraoral Radiology Equipment

Panoramic X-Ray Units

Cephalometric X-Ray Units

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Scanners

Intraoral Radiology Equipment

Photostimulable Phosphor (Psp) Systems

Digital Sensors

Hybrid Units

By Type

Dental Digital Radiology Systems

Dental Analog Radiology Systems

Therapeutic Dental Equipment

Dental Lasers

Soft Tissue Laser

Diode Lasers

CO2 Lasers

Nd:YAG Lasers

All-Tissue (Hard/Soft) Lasers

Er:YAG Lasers

Er,Cr:YSGG Lasers

General Equipment

Casting Machine

Instrument Delivery Systems

Ceramic Furnaces

Electrosurgical Systems

CAD/CAM Systems

Dental Chairs

Dental Light Curing Equipment

Dental Handpieces

By End User/Application

Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Dental Schools & Research Institutes

Others

Dental Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

Dental equipment market regional analysis suggests that North American region is going to dominate this market and have the largest share of revenue in the last few years. This may be attributed to the growth of the geriatric population in the region along with the stronger medical infrastructure which have the well-established medical reimbursement policies and the existence of major players in the market and an advancement in the restorative dental treatments and preventive treatments. Further, as per the experts, oral care forms an important part of the growth in the region which is going to make this market emerge as the most promising one in the coming years.

Dental Equipment Market: Key Drivers

Dental Equipment Growth is going to take place due to the introduction of the advanced and efficient dental equipment by the major companies which is going to create a growth in the market. There are companies which are working for the introduction of the novel imaging technology that is computer aided and is going to enable the practitioners for preparing a course of the dental treatment.

As per the FDI, the oral diseases impact over four billion people in the world with the tooth decay impacting over half of the population of the world and it is the most prevalent of the condition which add a global burden of diseases. Most frequent of the procedures which are carried out in the dental visits are the dental fillings, root canals, bonding, bridges and the maxillofacial and oral procedures. This also showcases the existing potential procedures all over the world. The major dental disorders such as the periodontal diseases, oral cancers and the environmental injuries which result from the Oro-dental trauma are going to assist the growth of the market overall.

Dental Equipment Market: Key Trends

Dental equipment market trends suggests that the high consumption of alcohol, tobacco and an unhealthy diet which includes sugar consumption are the major causes of the dental caries and this is the most common kind of the chronic diseases experienced all over the world. There is a rise in the geriatric population and the demand for the dental services has also been increasing as there is a greater need in the population for the dental procedures and it is going to drive the market with the geriatric population growing at the highest rate in the world.

The dental tourism has considerably increased in the emerging countries such as Latin America and Asia primarily because of the higher cost of treatment in the regions like Europe and North America as the dental treatments in the regions are a major commodity. Many government initiatives of the countries are proving to be helpful for the construction of a law-and-order structure and campaigns for improving the availability as well as access to the better oral health care services. This is going to further grow the market.

Modern lifestyle of this population is going to contribute to the oral health worsening. The dentists have made an identification in the significant areas where the effective technology in the dental care may accelerate the oral treatment. Moreover, the need for promoting innovation and acceleration in technology has been expected to produce more opportunities in market. the market for the lasers may be attributed to the rise in the acceptance of the methods which are non-invasive.

The dental chairs are the basic equipment in all the major large clinics and the dental care facilities. The light curing technology like the dental torches is getting more popular among the dentists. The tiny and flexible dental equipment is in higher demand all over the world. the dentists are now relying excessively on the nimble technology for complete dental operations. The market is going to be restrained by the nature of the equipment that is because of how expensive it is. The laser ones are more expansive than the traditional ones and that is going to be a huge barrier for growth in the coming years which can be overcome by the policies of reimbursement if done properly and can create better opportunities for the market.

On Special Requirement Dental Equipment Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

