Segal Trials Named "Gold Sponsor" Exhibitor At Psychedelic Medicine Event In Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - Segal Trials, a privately held network of clinical research sites throughout South Florida, announces its participation in one of the leading psychedelic conferences in the United States, Wonderland 2022, from November 3 to November 5. The event convenes industry experts, researchers, thought leaders, and investors to explore public perception of psychedelic medicine and mental health, highlight medical breakthroughs, and discuss global regulatory approaches.

Dr. Rishi Kakar, Medical Director and Chief Scientific Officer at Segal Trials, will speak at the event. He has spearheaded multiple trials in 2022, including the first large, randomized clinical trial to investigate Mind Medicine, Inc.'s MM-120 (LSD D-tartrate) to treat Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD).

"We are proud to participate in a conference exploring the crossroads of psychedelics and medicine, including how we can scale our industry to meet the demand for new mental health treatments," said Dr. Kakar. "We look forward to discussing all aspects of psychedelic medicine with our peers, from public health and marginalized communities, to bioresearch monitoring and regulatory changes."

Wonderland 2022 will include additional notable speakers and public figures, including NBA champion and mental health advocate Lamar Odom, mycologist Paul Stamets, researcher Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, CEO of Microdose Connor Haslam, and more. They will share their research, discoveries, insights, and predictions for the future of psychedelic medicine.

"Our inclusive approach to bringing psychedelics into the mainstream holds promise for many mental health professionals - and their patients - and will continue to expand in new and exciting ways," added Dr. Kakar.

Wonderland 2022 will also feature a gallery displaying artwork created before and after veterans' psychedelic medicinal therapy as a testament to their mental health transformation. Another event highlight is the showing of the documentary The World on Drugs, which provides evidence-based insight into developing accessible psychedelic medicine to transform mental healthcare. In addition, participants can visit the mushroom marketplace, which showcases formulas to improve mental health, elevate mood, and boost concentration and memory.

About Segal Trials

Segal Trials, founded in 1998, is a privately held network of research sites throughout South Florida conducting Phase I-IV research trials that have led to 54 FDA-approved medications and devices. The company's trials focus on psychiatry, neurology, addiction, insomnia, infectious diseases, vaccine development, and women's health; and it runs trials in outpatient, inpatient, PSG, and residential care facility settings.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, with a particular focus on psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company is developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine, and acetylcholine systems.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

For Media, email media@mindmed.co; for Investors, email ir@mindmed.co.

