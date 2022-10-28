Invesco Select Trust Plc - 2023 Conversion Dates

INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

2023 Conversion Dates

The Company enables shareholders to alter their asset allocation to reflect their views of prevailing markets through the opportunity to convert between share classes every three months.

The conversion dates for 2023 are set out below. Elections for conversion must be received by close of business ten days prior to the respective conversion date. Where that day is not a business day, elections by way of CREST must be transmitted and properly authenticated by 6.00pm on the last preceding business day. Written elections will be accepted if received by the first post on the following business day.

Conversion Date Date by which elections for conversion must be received 01 February 2023 22 January 2023 02 May 2023 22 April 2023 01 August 2023 22 July 2023 01 November 2023 22 October 2023

Instructions on how to convert Shares on any conversion date are available on the web pages of all the share classes on the Investment Manager's website: www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/investmenttrusts and from the Company Secretary.

Company Secretary: Invesco Asset Management Limited

Contact: James Poole

0207 543 3559

28 October 2022