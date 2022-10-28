Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Spekulation! Schlägt „Big Pharma“ bei dieser Aktie zu? STRONG BUY!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.10.2022 | 16:46
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Select Trust Plc - 2023 Conversion Dates

Invesco Select Trust Plc - 2023 Conversion Dates

PR Newswire

London, October 28

INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

2023 Conversion Dates

The Company enables shareholders to alter their asset allocation to reflect their views of prevailing markets through the opportunity to convert between share classes every three months.

The conversion dates for 2023 are set out below. Elections for conversion must be received by close of business ten days prior to the respective conversion date. Where that day is not a business day, elections by way of CREST must be transmitted and properly authenticated by 6.00pm on the last preceding business day. Written elections will be accepted if received by the first post on the following business day.

Conversion DateDate by which elections for conversion must be received
01 February 202322 January 2023
02 May 202322 April 2023
01 August 202322 July 2023
01 November 202322 October 2023

Instructions on how to convert Shares on any conversion date are available on the web pages of all the share classes on the Investment Manager's website: www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/investmenttrusts and from the Company Secretary.

Company Secretary: Invesco Asset Management Limited

Contact: James Poole

0207 543 3559

28 October 2022

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.