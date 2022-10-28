Invesco Select Trust Plc - 2023 Conversion Dates
London, October 28
INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
2023 Conversion Dates
The Company enables shareholders to alter their asset allocation to reflect their views of prevailing markets through the opportunity to convert between share classes every three months.
The conversion dates for 2023 are set out below. Elections for conversion must be received by close of business ten days prior to the respective conversion date. Where that day is not a business day, elections by way of CREST must be transmitted and properly authenticated by 6.00pm on the last preceding business day. Written elections will be accepted if received by the first post on the following business day.
|Conversion Date
|Date by which elections for conversion must be received
|01 February 2023
|22 January 2023
|02 May 2023
|22 April 2023
|01 August 2023
|22 July 2023
|01 November 2023
|22 October 2023
Instructions on how to convert Shares on any conversion date are available on the web pages of all the share classes on the Investment Manager's website: www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/investmenttrusts and from the Company Secretary.
Company Secretary: Invesco Asset Management Limited
Contact: James Poole
0207 543 3559
28 October 2022