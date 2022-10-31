Anzeige
Montag, 31.10.2022

WKN: A1C2W3 ISIN: CNE100000Q35 Ticker-Symbol: 02G 
Tradegate
31.10.22
08:23 Uhr
0,618 Euro
-0,034
-5,27 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
31.10.2022 | 07:46
131 Leser
GAC MOTOR: New GAC R&D Center Europe to Strengthen Innovation and Grow Talent Pool

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC Group recently announced the opening of GAC Research and Development Center Europe (R&D Center Europe) in Milan, Italy. As part of GAC's ongoing mission to go global, the launch of R&D Center Europe marks another milestone in the company's expansion strategy. The hub pools together the world's top industry resources including leading suppliers and R&D institutions, forming an ecosystem of global excellence to strengthen overall innovative and design capabilities.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.