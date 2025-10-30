Vertex Inc.: Vertex Appoints New Leader in Europe to Advance Product Innovation and Strengthen Compliance

Industry expert Ralf Gärtner joins as SVP and Regional Manager to spearhead Vertex's global operations

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2025(NASDAQ:VERX) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced the appointment of Ralf Gärtner as the Company's new Senior Vice President (SVP) and Regional Manager of Europe. This strategic appointment supports Vertex's global strategy of building strong regional capabilities where its customers operate, while reinforcing its commitment to innovation and enhanced international compliance across Europe's rapidly evolving business landscape.

Gärtner brings over 30 years of global leadership experience in tax, corporate performance management, ERP and accounting automation. He has a strong track record in delivering new innovations that drive real value for customers as well as driving scale and expanding sales- and partner networks globally. Having led a true global high-growth business in his previous role at Wolters Kluwer, his expertise directly aligns with Vertex's mission to support enterprises globally by delivering seamless, technology-driven compliance solutions. Gärtner will play a pivotal role in advancing Vertex's European and global operations, helping organisations ensure compliance, drive transformation, and achieve sustainable growth.

"Ralf's extensive experience in tax, corporate performance management, ERP and accounting automation makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team," said Chris Jones, Chief Commercial Officer at Vertex. "His deep understanding of the European regulatory landscape and proven track record in driving growth, transformation and building high performing teams will help us deliver tailored solutions and lasting value to our customers."

"I am delighted to join Vertex and contribute to its ongoing success and to help accelerate growth globally and in Europe," Gärtner added. "Throughout my career, I have witnessed the transformative impact that innovative technology can have on businesses navigating complex regulatory environments. I look forward to working closely with our customers and partners and our fantastic Vertex team to provide solutions that enhance efficiency and compliance, and to help businesses unlock new opportunities in a transforming market."

Furthermore, in response to these market dynamics, Vertex continues to expand its strategic presence in Europe to deliver tangible value to customers, partners, and shareholders. This appointment demonstrates how the Company is growing and strengthening its footprint to provide more as businesses encounter significant change and complexity in Europe.

With coverage across 20,000+ global tax jurisdictions and e-invoicing in 45 countries, Vertex delivers automated indirect tax compliance, real-time VAT determination, and AI-powered tools like Vertex Copilot. Its strong European presence and customer-first approach help businesses stay ahead of new mandates, optimise ERP integrations, and expand internationally with confidence.

Vertex Company Contact:

Rachel Litcofsky

Manager, Public Relations

mediainquiries@vertexinc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Joe Crivelli

VP, Investor Relations

investors@vertexinc.com