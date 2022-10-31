Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 31 October 2022

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT") hereby report that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 31 October 2022 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. A total of 74.5 million proxy votes were received, representing 39.2% of the 190,250,000 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:

Resolution Votes in favour Discretionary Votes against Votes withheld Total proxy votes 1 73,076,018 1,354,316 90,810 0 74,521,144 2 73,050,062 1,354,316 112,950 3,816 74,521,144 3 71,761,617 1,354,316 1,383,663 21,548 74,521,144 4 71,761,617 1,354,316 1,383,663 21,548 74,521,144 5 70,619,590 1,354,316 2,525,690 21,548 74,521,144 6 71,761,617 1,354,316 1,383,663 21,548 74,521,144 7 71,751,818 1,354,316 1,393,462 21,548 74,521,144 8 73,034,159 1,354,316 117,193 15,476 74,521,144 9 73,071,610 1,354,316 95,218 0 74,521,144

Note

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

31 October 2022