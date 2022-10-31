Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, October 31
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc
Annual General Meeting held on 31 October 2022
The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT") hereby report that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 31 October 2022 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. A total of 74.5 million proxy votes were received, representing 39.2% of the 190,250,000 Ordinary Shares in issue.
The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:
|Resolution
|Votes in favour
|Discretionary
|Votes against
|Votes withheld
|Total proxy votes
|1
|73,076,018
|1,354,316
|90,810
|0
|74,521,144
|2
|73,050,062
|1,354,316
|112,950
|3,816
|74,521,144
|3
|71,761,617
|1,354,316
|1,383,663
|21,548
|74,521,144
|4
|71,761,617
|1,354,316
|1,383,663
|21,548
|74,521,144
|5
|70,619,590
|1,354,316
|2,525,690
|21,548
|74,521,144
|6
|71,761,617
|1,354,316
|1,383,663
|21,548
|74,521,144
|7
|71,751,818
|1,354,316
|1,393,462
|21,548
|74,521,144
|8
|73,034,159
|1,354,316
|117,193
|15,476
|74,521,144
|9
|73,071,610
|1,354,316
|95,218
|0
|74,521,144
Note
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
Contact:
Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
31 October 2022