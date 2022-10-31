Anzeige
31.10.2022 | 19:28
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, October 31

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 31 October 2022

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT") hereby report that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 31 October 2022 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. A total of 74.5 million proxy votes were received, representing 39.2% of the 190,250,000 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:

ResolutionVotes in favourDiscretionaryVotes againstVotes withheldTotal proxy votes
173,076,0181,354,31690,810074,521,144
273,050,0621,354,316112,9503,81674,521,144
371,761,6171,354,3161,383,66321,54874,521,144
471,761,6171,354,3161,383,66321,54874,521,144
570,619,5901,354,3162,525,69021,54874,521,144
671,761,6171,354,3161,383,66321,54874,521,144
771,751,8181,354,3161,393,46221,54874,521,144
873,034,1591,354,316117,19315,47674,521,144
973,071,6101,354,31695,218074,521,144

Note

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

Contact:

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

