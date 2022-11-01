With the acquisition of analyst firm, Wood Mackenzie, Veritas expands the datasets it can provide to upstream producers and data asset managers on the global transition to clean energy.Wood Mackenzie, an analyst firm serving the energy sector, was acquired in 2015 for $2.8 million by Verisk, a global data analytics provider, and then the following year, GTM Research was folded into Wood Mackenzie. Now Verisk and Veritas Capital, an investor at the intersection of technology and government, has announced the signing of a definitive agreement whereby Veritas has agreed to acquire Verisk's Energy ...

