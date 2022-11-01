Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting Six-Monthly Return

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:1 November 2022

Block Listing Six-Monthly Return

1. Name of company:

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

2. Name of scheme:

Shares issued by an investment trust

3. Period of return:

From: 1 May 2022 to 31 October 2022

4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:

1,495,830 ordinary shares of 25p each

5. The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the

date of the last return:

4,344,000 ordinary shares of 25p each

6. Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:

4,380,023 ordinary shares of 25p each

(A further 14,290 Ordinary shares of 25p each lapsed on 16 June 2022 under the previous Blocklisting application)

7. Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1,445,517 ordinary shares of 25p each

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com