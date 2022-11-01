Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company as at 31 October 2022 were as follows:

Class of share Total number of shares in circulation Number of voting rights attached to each share Total number of voting rights of shares in circulation Number of shares held in treasury (carrying no voting rights attached until issued) Total number of shares in issue Ordinary shares 318,904,525 1 318,904,525 15,459,300 334,363,825

The above total voting rights figure of 318,904,525 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

1 November 2022

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323