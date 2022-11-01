US Lighting Group, Inc.: USLG Welcomes New Maryland Dealer for Cortes Campers

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced that it has signed Leo's Vacation Center of Gambrills, Maryland as an exclusive dealership for Cortes Campers, with an initial purchase order of $237,000. The company, which sells both new and used RVs, is a supplier of campers, trailers, and other outdoor equipment of all makes and models. Leo's Vacation Center is located between Baltimore and Washington DC and is family owned and operated; it's been in business for over 50 years and has been ranked the number one motor home dealer in the state since 2006. Leo's Vacation Center was also voted one of the top 50 RV dealers in the US, making it a great fit for Cortes Campers. USLG expects to begin shipping units to the company in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"We're very pleased to partner with Leo's Vacation Center as we expand our presence in the great the state of Maryland," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of USLG. "Leo's is particularly well suited to be a dealer for Cortes Campers given their large inventory and longstanding presence in the community. With Leo's Vacation Center's reputation and size, we look forward to the potential for strong growth in Maryland going forward."

Smaller RV travel trailers, like Cortes Campers 17-ft tow-behind, are very popular, affordable, and user-friendly. They are easier to tow, maintain, and store, providing campers the freedom to travel in remote, off-grid locations. Unlike traditional recreational vehicles, Cortes Campers builds its travel trailers with the strength of a boat; no wood is used in the construction of the RVs, only the highest quality fiberglass composites and marine coatings. We offer a camper that is immune to corrosion and rot, and is lightweight and strong, at a competitive price.

Leo's Vacation Center website: https://www.leosrv.com/

About USLG

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market various products: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass houses; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. For additional information: https://uslightinggroup.com/

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary designer and marketer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles, utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. For additional information: cortescampers.com

