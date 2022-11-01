Jereh Group: Industry Raves About Jereh Innovative Oil & Gas Solutions at ADIPEC 2022

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a wide range of new applications, Jereh introduces the company's latest technologies and solutions of oil & gas industries to energy professionals at ADIPEC 2022, the global energy industry's largest, most important and influential event.





Following the deep concerns of global energy development, this year, under the theme of "High-efficient, Eco-friendly, Achieve a sustainable future!", Jereh presents innovative solutions including high-end equipment, technical services, EPC and operation for upstream and midstream of oil and gas development and production chain, as well as new energy and environment management industries.





Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and Chairman of the Executive Committee of ADNOC's Board of Directors visited Jereh stand and showed his interest and appreciation of Jereh's support to ADNOC.





At the event, Jereh glassesless 3D video has received unparalleled attention, showing four types of oilfield equipment including cementing unit, fracturing unit and CTU.





With the transformation of oilfield stimulation in the Middle East, cost reduction and efficiency has become major concerns. Equipped with robust electric motor and 7000hp plunger pump, Jereh E-Frac solution can satisfy operation of large displacement, high pressure and long duration. Running on electricity generated by Jereh Turbine Genset rather than diesel, the fleet ensures a cleaner, more efficient and economical way for fracturing operations.





Jereh also unveiled its model of surface engineering project. In the Middle East, for the Middle East. With experience of more than 20 years in the industry, Jereh has ranked among the international oil and gas field surface EPC engineering. In 2021, Jereh successfully signed the ADNOC pilot production facility project in the UAE. In the same year, Jereh was awarded the JPF-5 project of KOC with a contract value of over $426 million.

While remaining at the forefront in oil & gas industry, Jereh actively explores its possibilities on environment protection. From the transformation of drive mode, exploitation and utilization of unconventional energy to integrated environmental management solutions, Jereh targets future energy with fewer emissions, and works towards a clean earth.

Possessing 10 global R&D centers and high-end equipment manufacturing bases, Jereh is able to offer reliable and customized products and services in the Middle East including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kuwait, Oman, etc.

