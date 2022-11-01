Dental Digital X-ray Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 5422.56 Million by 2027, Globally, at 8.45% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The Dental Digital X-ray Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Dental Digital X-ray Market" By Type (Extraoral X-Ray Systems, Intraoral X-Ray Systems, and Hybrid X-Ray Systems), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes, and Forensic Laboratories), By Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Cosmetic, and Forensic), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Dental Digital X-ray Market size was valued at USD 2965.72 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5422.56 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.45% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Dental Digital X-ray Market Overview

The rising incidence of oral disorders reported worldwide, the worldwide marketplace for dental digital X-ray has been displaying a considerable rise in its valuation. The increasing awareness among consumers regarding the maintenance of oral health and various preventable periodontal disorders have also added significantly to the market's growth.

Over the years, the market will gain remarkably from the continual increase in the prevalence of periodontitis and dental caries across the world. The augmenting preference for dental radiography for the treatment of varied oral diseases, extensive technological developments in imaging modalities, and several other pivotal demographic factors, such as the presence of a large base of geriatric as well as pediatric population, prone to acquiring dental impairments, are also projected to boost this market in the years to come.

Apart from this, the market is expected to benefit from the ongoing boom in the cosmetic dentistry market and the increasing requirement of oral disorders diagnostic processes and devices, globally, over the next few years. However, on the flip side, the high cost associated with digital radiography systems is anticipated to obstruct the growth trajectory of this market shortly.

Key Players

The major players in the market are DEXIS LLC., Carestream Health, SUNI, LED Dental, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO. LTD, Dentsply Sirona, SOREDEX, PLANMECA OY, CEFLA S.C, and AIR TECHNIQUES.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Dental Digital X-ray Market On the basis of Type, End-User, Application, and Geography.

Dental Digital X-ray Market, By Type

Extraoral X-Ray Systems



Intraoral X-Ray Systems



Hybrid X-Ray Systems

Dental Digital X-ray Market, By Application

Diagnostic



Therapeutic



Cosmetic



Forensic

Dental Digital X-ray Market, By End User

Dental Hospitals & Clinics



Dental Academic and Research Institutes



Forensic Laboratories

Dental Digital X-ray Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

