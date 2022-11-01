Transparency Market Research: Digital Brain Health Market to Exceed Value of US$ 382.9 Bn by 2031: TMR Report

Adoption of digital apps and software for management of mental health concerns especially in adults propelling growth of digital brain health market; adverse impacts of extensive technology use among children catalyzes need for mental health interventions

High prevalence of anxiety and depressive disorders steering demand for clinical functionality care; North America witnessing ample opportunities

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital mental health companies are investing in digital brain health market stocks to develop innovative tools and apps in order to manage mental health and meet the needs of healthcare providers. A scrutiny of TMR analysts found that mental health interventions are invigorated by efforts by community-based services providers and NGOs, especially after COVID-19 pandemic, as digital brain health market trends highlight.





The TMR study has projected to expand at CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2031. Rise in acceptance of digital tools and apps for mental health interventions worldwide notably for monitoring and treating various mental health problems will assist firms to capture revenues from growing digital brain health market size.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Digital Brain Health Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85188

Awareness of the significant adverse impacts of extensive technology use among children, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, is stirring the demand for mental health interventions, found a digital brain health market analysis. Companies are unveiling new technologies in electronic health records (EHR), telehealth, and clinical decision support (CDS) to augment their digital brain health market shares.

Key Findings of Digital Brain Health Market Study

Mental Health-Related Consultations Witnessing Massive Lucrative Demand: The report authors observed an enormous demand for digital brain health management for managing mental health complications. Of note, hospitals are witnessing substantial demand for mental health-related consultations, which underpins vast revenue potential in digital brain health market. Increased prevalence of schizophrenia and epilepsy over the past few decades has led to rising demand for specialized care and more comprehensive mental care plans. The clinical functionality segment thus is expected to attract tremendous opportunities for firms in the digital brain health market.

The report authors observed an enormous demand for digital brain health management for managing mental health complications. Of note, hospitals are witnessing substantial demand for mental health-related consultations, which underpins vast revenue potential in digital brain health market. Increased prevalence of schizophrenia and epilepsy over the past few decades has led to rising demand for specialized care and more comprehensive mental care plans. The clinical functionality segment thus is expected to attract tremendous opportunities for firms in the digital brain health market. Mobile Phone-Based Interventions for Reducing Mental Illness: Rising acceptance of mobile phone-enabled mental health interventions has helped in reducing the burden of mental illness. This has created massive avenues in digital brain health market. Neurologists have found positive evidence of the effects of these on improving the mental health, notably for preventing cognitive decline in older adults.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=85188

Digital Brain Health Market: Key Drivers

Rise in awareness of the negative effects of extensive use of technologies and excessive exposure to screen time on the mental health of children is a key driver of the digital brain health market.

Growing body of study that elucidates the correlation of media use and problems such as impaired brain development and attention problems has spurred the need for mental health interventions. This is creating substantial revenue streams in digital brain health market.

Prevalence of mental health conditions such as cognitive impairments, Alzheimer's disease dyslexia, attention deficits, and sleep disruption is a key underpinning of digital brain health management tools and software. The trend is boosting digital brain health market.

Digital Brain Health Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The TMR study found North America held a key share of the global market in 2021. Massive uptake of the products was partly driven by substantial demand for mental health interventions in the patient population in the U.S. The region is anticipated to offer copious opportunities to market players in the years ahead, fueled by rising demand for mental health apps.

held a key share of the global market in 2021. Massive uptake of the products was partly driven by substantial demand for mental health interventions in the patient population in the U.S. The region is anticipated to offer copious opportunities to market players in the years ahead, fueled by rising demand for mental health apps. Revenues in Asia Pacific digital brain health market are projected to grow at an attractive rate during the forecast period. Rising number of people with mental health conditions in conjunction with the trend of NGOs leaning on raising awareness of mental health diseases burden will generate new growth opportunities in the regional market.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=85188

Digital Brain Health Market: Key Players

Presence of large numbers of local and international players dotting the competition landscape has resulted in a highly fragmented landscape in the digital brain health market.

Some of the key players are Linus Health, Medibio, The Echo Group, Spring Care, Inc. Qualifacts Systems, Inc., NXGN Management, Netsmart Technologies, IBM, Holmusk, Core Solutions, Inc., and Cerner Corporation.

Digital Brain Health Market Segmentation

Functionality

Clinical Functionality



Electronic Health Records (EHR)



Clinical Decision Support (CDS)



Care Plans/Health Management



E-Prescribing



Telehealth



Others



Administrative Functionality



Financial Functionality

Component

Software



Devices

End-user

Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Others

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Japan

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

& Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Telemedicine Market: The global telemedicine market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 526.7 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market: The global clinical laboratory services market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 561.1 Bn by the end of 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Digital Brain Health Market: The global digital brain health market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 382.9 Bn by the end of 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Teleradiology Market: The global teleradiology market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 26.5 Bn by the end of 2031 and to advance at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031.

ePharmacy Market: The global ePharmacy market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 362.8 Bn by the end of 2031 and to advance at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Cancer Diagnostics Market: The global cancer diagnostics market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 335.7 Bn by the end of 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Non-invasive Brain Stimulation System Market: The global non-invasive brain stimulation system market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.04 Bn by the end of 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Breast Pumps Market: The global breast pumps market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-brain-health-market-to-exceed-value-of-us-382-9-bn-by-2031-tmr-report-301664846.html