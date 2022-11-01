E Mortgage Capital: Learn Why E Mortgage Capital is Leading the Way and Bringing Hundreds of Loan Officers to the Broker Channel

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / E Mortgage Capital Inc. is a full-service mortgage company offering comprehensive options for residential mortgages. They operate in 25 states in the United States and have over 500 licensed loan officers.

Today, E Mortgage Capital Inc leads the mortgage industry by applying state-of-the-art technologies that allow them to have perpetual innovations, in-house financing, and the ability to close loans in 10 days.

Thanks to Non-QM lending and Fix & Flip financing, new alternative money, and non-income lending is growing through E Mortgage Capital. At the moment, they are looking to expand their presence to more states across the country and grow to over 1,000 production loan officers.

"We will be adding a lot of additional resources, technology, training, support, education, and cultivating minds." Says Joseph Shalaby , the founder and CEO of E Mortgage Capital Inc.

Thanks to an improved marketing strategy, the addition of coaching and the implementation of a daily training plan, E Mortgage Capital Inc has been able to turn the tide in a down market and be able to do 25% more business than what they reported in the last quarter.

At the moment, E Mortgage Capital Inc is the only company in the mortgage industry in the nation that:

Gives branches a raw rate sheet. Has the most aggressive compensation plan in the industry. Offers flexible closing (24/7 funding). Provides free marketing, coaching, training curriculum and daily support. Gives free closing gifts for all closed customers - Refinance or purchase. Waives all seller escrow fees in California for real estate partners.

The team that makes up E Mortgage Capital are lending professionals specializing in conventional and government-backed residential mortgage lending.

To learn more about E Mortgage Capital, please click here .

About E Mortgage Capital:

E Mortgage Capital is an award-winning company based in Irvine, California. The owners have over 40 years of extensive experience in the mortgage industry. Each brings their unique talents and strengths to the company allowing them to focus their attention on different aspects of the business to best serve their team members. The company has a presence in several states across the U.S. and is able to offer the personalized service homeowners are looking for.

