Fact.MR: Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market to Exceed US$ 10.9 Billion by 2026 Amid Surging Prevalence of Orthopedic Disorders

X-Ray System to Generate Revenues Worth US$ 3.4 Billion in Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Fact.MR's latest report on the global orthopedic medical imaging systems market offers detailed analysis through 2022 & beyond. The report further explicates crucial dynamics such as drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the market. To present the information more vividly, the report has been segmented into product type, end user, and region.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global orthopedic medical imaging systems market is estimated to reach US$ 9.3 billion in 2022 and further expand at 4% CAGR between 2022 and 2026. Furthermore, sales in the market are projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 10.9 billion by the end of 2026.







Rising incidence of orthopedic diseases and road accidents along with growing adoption of advanced medical imaging technologies across healthcare institutions is a key factor driving the global orthopedic medical imaging systems market.

The market is also being boosted by an increase in the number of bone fracture trauma cases as a consequence of falls, accidents, and sports-related injuries.

Furthermore, advancements in imaging technology and integration of artificial intelligence in medical imaging systems to automate the picture quantification and selection process will further accelerate the growth of orthopedic medical imaging systems during the projection period.

Based on product type, sales of X-ray systems are expected to surge at 3% CAGR during the forecast period, generating revenues of over US$ 3.4 billion by 2026. This can be attributed to the rising adoption of X-ray systems across various healthcare facilities.

X-ray imaging systems are highly preferred over other product types due to their ease of access, availability, and cost-effective nature. They are being increasingly used to diagnose fractured bones and joint dislocations.

Regionally, North America remains at the top of the ladder in the global orthopedic medical imaging systems market, owing to the rising cases of orthopedic diseases, sports injuries, and road accidents.

Similarly, presence of favorable reimbursement policies, advancements in medical imaging technologies, and strong presence of leading players are expected to boost the North America orthopedic medical imaging systems market during the next few years.

Key Takeaways:

By product type, the ultrasound systems segment currently accounts for around 25% share of the global orthopedic medical imaging systems market.

By end users, hospitals and radiology centers collectively hold the dominant market share in the global orthopedic medical imaging systems market and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Currently, North America holds the largest share of the global orthopedic medical imaging systems market.

holds the largest share of the global orthopedic medical imaging systems market. The U. S. orthopedic medical imaging systems market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3 billion by the end of 2022.

by the end of 2022. With increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and surge in road accidents, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a lucrative orthopedic medical imaging systems market.

is likely to emerge as a lucrative orthopedic medical imaging systems market. India and China are likely to dominate the Asia Pacific orthopedic medical imaging systems market.

Growth Drivers:

Rising incidence of orthopedic diseases and road accidents is a key factor driving the global orthopedic medical imaging systems market.

Growing adoption of advanced orthopedic imaging systems for improving patient care is expected to boost the global market during the next 4 years.

Introduction of artificial intelligence in medical imaging is likely to facilitate market expansion during the forecast period.

Restraints:

Absence of modern healthcare infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped economies is restraining growth of the global market.

High cost of installation and setup is also projected to limit market expansion during the projection period.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players in the orthopedic medical imaging devices market are concentrating on increasing their customer base by introducing new products and obtaining regulatory approvals from authorities of various regions. Besides this, they are adopting strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations to expand their global footprint.

For instance,

In February 2019 , Royal Philips introduced the Incisive CT platform at the 2019 European Congress of Radiology. Incisive CT, a low-cost imaging solution, assists imaging departments and healthcare organizations in meeting their financial, clinical, and operational objectives. The DoseWise Port on Incisive CT captures, monitors analyze, and reports radiation exposure to patients and personnel. It also aids in the regulation of care quality, efficiency, and patient and staff safety.

, introduced the Incisive CT platform at the 2019 European Congress of Radiology. Incisive CT, a low-cost imaging solution, assists imaging departments and healthcare organizations in meeting their financial, clinical, and operational objectives. The DoseWise Port on Incisive CT captures, monitors analyze, and reports radiation exposure to patients and personnel. It also aids in the regulation of care quality, efficiency, and patient and staff safety. In September 2019 , Stryker acquired Mobius Imaging and its subsidiary Cardan Robotics. Stryker has strengthened its Spine division capabilities by adding advanced imaging and robotics to its product range, as well as a solid innovation pipeline.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Esaote SpA

Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc.

Inc. Shimadzu Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Teledyne DALSA

Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

EOS Imaging

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

General Electric Company

Planmed OY

More Valuable Insights on Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global orthopedic medical imaging systems market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2026. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of orthopedic medical imaging systems through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product Type:

X-ray Systems

CT Scanners

Ultrasound Systems

MRI Scanners

Nuclear Imaging Systems

By End User:

Hospitals

Radiology Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Report

What is the projected value of the orthopedic medical imaging systems market in 2022?

At what rate will the global orthopedic medical imaging systems market grow until 2026?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the orthopedic medical imaging systems market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global orthopedic medical imaging systems market during 2022-2026?

Which are the factors driving the orthopedic medical imaging systems market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Surgical Procedures Volume Market: As per Fact.MR, the global surgical procedures volume market was valued at US$ 1.7 billion in 2020 and it is expected to touch a valuation of US$ 2.6 billion by 2028, with overall sales accelerating at 6% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide and increasing rate of hospitalizations are driving the global surgical procedures volume market

Ultrasound Systems Market: The global ultrasound systems market size is poised to grow from US$ 8.39 billion in 2022 to US$ 17.29 billion by 2032, with overall demand rising at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 and 2032. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in ultrasound systems, and growing need for early diagnosis of diseases to initiate proper treatment approaches are some of the key factors expected to boost the global ultrasound systems market during the forecast period.

Patient Temperature Management Systems Market: The global patient temperature management systems market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period, reaching around US$ 2,860 million in 2022. Rising number of surgeries performed worldwide and increasing adoption of patient temperature management systems across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and neonatal care units are driving the global market.

