CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc.: CarbonMeta Technologies Completes Production Pilot of Carbon-Negative EarthCrete Cementless Concrete

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA and WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI) today announced that it successfully completed a pilot production of EarthCrete Cementless Concrete at a commercial precast concrete block manufacturing plant, and confirmed that EarthCrete concrete blocks are carbon-negative.

CarbonMeta Technologies has partnered with a leading concrete brick manufacturer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to pilot and manufacture cement-free, carbon-negative concrete blocks. Working together, CarbonMeta believes that the companies can produce over 20,000 cement blocks per day.

"Based on our discussions with strategic customers whose Vision 2030 "giga projects" must achieve sustainability goals, we are confident that EarthCrete can help them meet Saudi Arabia's pledge to reach net-zero emissions," said Mohammed Khalil, Managing Director of CarbonMeta Research Ltd. "Our proprietary EarthCrete Cementless Concrete technology can help our brick and paver manufacturing partners produce high-quality concrete and mortar products in their existing plant at a lower-cost and significantly reduce their carbon footprint."

EarthCrete Cementless Concrete can be used by any concrete manufacturer to produce concrete block and paver products that are carbon-negative. During the "curing" process, EarthCrete cement blocks capture over 10% CO2 by weight during production without using a specialized CO2 absorption chamber.

The company is in active discussions with strategic customers, and is in the process of establishing CarbonMeta Technologies Middle East and North Africa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

About CarbonMeta Technologies Inc.

CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC PINK:COWI) is an environmental research and development company that is commercializing technologies for processing organic wastes into hydrogen and high-value carbon products economically and sustainably. CarbonMeta Technologies has positioned itself to enhance circular methods of production, distribution, consumption, and reuse of waste plastic materials to create hydrogen and carbon products such as graphite, graphene and carbon nanotubes. The company is based in Woodinville, Washington, and has several subsidiaries, each with its own focus on high-value solutions for environmental sustainability.

CarbonMeta Research Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc. CarbonMeta Research and University of Oxford are working together on commercializing a microwave catalysis process for producing hydrogen and carbon products from waste plastics. For more information about CarbonMeta Research, please visit www.CarbonMetaResearch.co.uk.

For more information about CarbonMeta Technologies and its subsidiaries, please visit www.CarbonMetaTech.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The ability of the Company to complete and file its Fiscal Year 2022 annual report on Form 10K relies on third parties to complete their activities. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies, including without limitation, other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

