Compound Semiconductor Market Worth $55.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compound semiconductor market size is estimated to be USD 40.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach 55.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Increasing use of compound semiconductors in LED applications and the rising demand for high-speed and advanced devices in datacom applications play a key role in driving the growth of compound semiconductor market in near future.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=178858112

Browse in-depth TOC on "Compound Semiconductor Market"

168 - Tables

52 - Figures

241 - Pages

Increasing use of GaN in general lighting, signage, and automotive applications to drive GaN segment

GaN is used in various applications, such as power drives, radio frequency, lighting and lasers, and supplies and inverters, which can be adopted in different verticals, including automotive, telecommunications, consumer display and devices, military, defense and aerospace, and datacom. One of the other major driving factors for the GaN material is the massive demand from the RF semiconductor device industry. The RF industry started its quest for alternate semiconductor materials. Owing to its ability to deliver high power amplification at high-frequency ranges, GaN semiconductor devices penetrated the RF power semiconductor device industry, bolstering its growth.

Telecommunication segment dominates the compound semiconductor market

The growth of telecommunication application is driven by increasing demand for RF devices. To meet all the requirements for 4G and 5G, including saturated and linear efficiency, it is necessary to use a power amplifier manufactured with a compound semiconductor technology, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. focuses on launching RF-based devices, planning to conquer the opportunities in the telecommunications sector. Similarly, NXP Semiconductors N.V. plans to invest in 5G and wireless infrastructure markets with its leadership in GaN, LDMOS, and 5G mm-Wave.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=178858112

North America accounted for the second largest share of the compound semiconductor market

The market in North America is expected to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing electric and hybrid vehicle market in North America is expected to support the growth of the compound semiconductor market. North America is a regional hub for many renowned OEMs that deliver quality and high-performance vehicles. OEMs in North America, such as Tesla and GM, focus on developing faster, cleaner, and high-performance electric vehicles

Nichia Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), ams OSRAM AG (Austria), Qorvo, Inc. (US), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US), Wolfspeed, Inc. (US), GaN Systems (Japan), Canon Inc. (Canada), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), are some of the key players in the compound semiconductor market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=178858112

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

RF Semiconductor Market by Device (Filter, Power Amplifier, Switch, Low Noise Amplifier), Frequency Band, Material (GaAs, GaN, Si) Application (Consumer Devices, Automotive, Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Silicon Carbide Market by Device (SiC Discrete, SiC Bare Die, and SiC Module), Wafer Size, Application, Vertical (Power Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications, and Energy & Power), and Geography (2021-2026)

GaN Power Device Market by Device Type (Power, RF Power), Voltage Range, Application (Power Drives, Supply & Inverter, and RF), Vertical (Telecommunications, Consumer, Automotive, Military, Defense, Aerospace), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Electronic Warfare Market by Capability (Support, Attack, Protection), Platform (Airborne, Naval, Ground, Space), Product (EW Equipment, EW Operational Support), and Region (2022-2025)

Optoelectronic Components Market by Component (Sensor, LED, Laser Diode, and Infrared Components), Application (Measurement, Lighting, Communications, and Security & Surveillance), Material, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/compound-semiconductor-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/compound-semiconductor.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/compound-semiconductor-market-worth-55-8-billion-by-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301665876.html